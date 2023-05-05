Rivian increases vehicle selling prices by 20% – TheFabricator.com

Rivian Automotive has announced a 20% increase in the selling prices of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV. While the company initially said the price increases would affect most customers who had preordered the vehicles, the automaker later announced that vehicles ordered before March 1, 2002, would not be subject to the new pricing.

“Like most manufacturers, Rivian is being confronted with inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips),” said Jiten Behl, chief growth officer.

The FABRICATOR is North America’s leading magazine for the metal forming and fabricating industry. The magazine delivers the news, technical articles, and case histories that enable fabricators to do their jobs more efficiently. The FABRICATOR has served the industry since 1970.

Easily access valuable industry resources now with full access to the digital edition of The FABRICATOR.

Easily access valuable industry resources now with full access to the digital edition of The WELDER.

Easily access valuable industry resources now with full access to the digital edition of The Tube & Pipe Journal.

Easily access valuable industry resources now with full access to the digital edition of The Fabricator en Español.

The founder and owner of Las Vegas-based Precision Tube Laser, Jordan Yost, joins us to talk about his…

© 2023 FMA Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Forgot password?

Not yet registered? Sign up

Logout

source