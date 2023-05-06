AT&T Fiber internet coming to underserved San Antonio communities – San Antonio Express-News

Lanier High School students check out their new, free hotspot devices in this 2019 file photo. City Council on Thursday approved nearly $9 million for AT&T to lay fiber for 20,200 single-family homes and other locations on San Antonio’s East, West and South sides.

Parts of San Antonio that have long dealt with slow online connectivity — or no access at all — are one step closer to better internet.

On Thursday, the City Council approved a nearly $9 million contract for AT&T to lay fiber for 20,200 single-family homes and other locations on San Antonio’s East, West and South sides.

Brian Dillard, the city’s chief innovation officer, expects the Dallas-based telecommunications company to start work on the project in about six months and to complete it two years after that.

The project is the first phase of the city and Bexar County’s plan to get reliable internet to nearly 30,000 single- and multifamily homes and businesses. San Antonio is a few steps ahead of the county, which is currently negotiating with Spectrum.

The total cost of the project for San Antonio is $22 million, with $13 million coming from AT&T and about $8.88 million from the city. The city already had about $8.7 million ready for the project but was short $155,000. Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s office filled the funding gap to keep the project from being delayed.

“We wanted to make sure that it gets going immediately because we are behind on the digital divide and families depend on internet connectivity to do everything they need to do,” Nirenberg said.

The expenditure won’t make a huge dent in his office’s annual budget, which is $690,000, with another $635,000 that has carried forward from past years.

The county is expected to contract with Spectrum to provide better service to 8,761 locations, likely with fiber. Spectrum has said it would spend $26 million on the project if the county puts in $5.4 million. The county and the cable and internet provider started hammering out an agreement in late March.

AT&T will work in two phases in San Antonio, first tackling locations on the East and South sides in council Districts 2 and 3, then moving on to sites on the West Side in Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6.

Spectrum would tackle areas south of San Antonio.

“It is exciting to be able to have this as a priority and for the city and county to work together,” Dillard said.

City and county officials say public dollars are necessary to get for-profit internet companies to develop high-speed digital service in lower-income communities.

Marcie Trevino Ripper, a data and policy consultant for SA Digital Connects, said some service providers they think they’d land too few customers in those neighborhoods to justify the expense of laying fiber.

SA Digital Connects is a nonprofit that works closely with the county and city on broadband policy.

In addition to the combined 30,000 households and businesses the city and county are looking to extend broadband to, Trevino Ripper said another 50,000 locations could use the similar assistance in coming years.

