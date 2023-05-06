Hulu is Rolling Out a New User Interface on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & More – Cord Cutters News

By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you hate Hulu’s interface on Roku players and Roku TVs? Good news a new one is on its way. This new user interface is not fully out yet, but Hulu says over the next few weeks, everyone should get it.

When you open Hulu on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and more, you get this message “over the next few weeks, Hulu’s navigation menu will move to the left side of the screen on living room devices. Press “back” to open the menu for easy access to TV, Movies, My Stuff, and more.

Here is what the notice looks like on Roku players:

No word yet on how this new interface will affect Hulu with Live TV, but hopefully, they will roll some of this new interface over to the live TV service also.

Do you have the new user interface leave us a comment and let us know what you think of it.

