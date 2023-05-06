Roku just got 27 free movies — and these are the ones you should … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Roku’s gained multiple classics along with a bunch of other great movies, too
We’ve paid for enough movies recently, so we’re happy to see Roku’s added 27 free movies to The Roku Channel for January 2023, along with two TV shows. And this is much better news than we’ve seen with the recent new Roku channels, because these movies tell stories across an impressively wide range of genres. Of course, Roku’s able to give these movies away for free because they’re ad-supported.
Oh, and don’t click away if you’re worried you can’t watch these movies without one a Roku device: I was able to open nearly all of these flicks — more on that below — on my work computer. They’re currently available in The Roku Channel on Roku devices, The Roku Channel website (opens in new tab) and Fire TV’s Roku app.
Roku (opens in new tab) announced these new movies on Sunday (January 1). While this set includes at least one out-and-out stinker (2018’s Gotti starring John Travolta holds a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)), you’ll find some very good movies, too.
Of course, giving movie recommendations is a practice where your mileage may (and probably will always) vary. That said, we’ve bolded 14 picks below, giving you a way to filter by our belief on what’s of decent-enough quality. Free is nice, but your time is also valuable.
The two most obvious picks for movies to watch on Roku this month are Back to the Future and Taxi Driver, a pair of instant classics. The former is an iconic time-travel comedy that’s more for the family-friendly crowd, while the latter is one of star Robert DeNiro’s best performances — albeit a completely gutting one.
Then we’ve got some hidden gems that may have gone off your radar. No (93% on RT), starring Gael Garcia Bernal, is a historical drama based on the ad campaign that took down Chilean dictator Augustus Pinochet. And then there’s Southside with You (91% on RT), a film about Barack Obama’s first date with his future wife Michelle.
Want something more comedic? Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox story is a good biopic-lampooning John C. Reilly vehicle, and Ice Cube’s Barbershop and Barbershop: The Next Cut are both solid and entertaining outings.
Here is the full list of new movies added to The Roku Channel (there seems to be a glitch with Brothers, at the moment, as it’s the only film listed in Roku’s post that’s not playing for free).
All of our picks are highlighted in bold, and Roku’s plot synopses are in italics.
It’s not all movies on Roku in January’s new listings — two new shows just dropped as well. The first is Sky’s 2022 series The Fear Index starring Josh Hartnett, while The 2012 miniseries Hatfields And McCoys gives Yellowstone fans another way to watch Kevin Costner.
As noted above, you can watch these movies without a Roku.
The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV (opens in new tab), select Samsung TVs, as well as iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab).
You can also just pull The Roku Channel (opens in new tab) up in a web browser.
