Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial – Yahoo Finance

Elon Musk’s wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the “funding secured” trial.

The Tesla CEO ‘s net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November.

Musk’s gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet to take Tesla private for $420 per share in court.

Elon Musk’s wealth has soared nearly $11 billion since he took the stand in a civil court over his “funding secured” tweet.

According the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s net worth surged by about $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion since he testified in court on Friday. That marks the largest two-day gain since November.

Musk is being sued by Tesla shareholders after tweeting he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share back in 2018. However, the deal never happened, and investors are suing Musk for billions of dollars in damages.

In court, the billionaire defended the tweet, saying it was not a joke because he thought he had funding secured from Saudi Arabia’s Investment Fund. He even blamed a major Saudi Arabian investor for later “backpedaling” and “ass-covering” to slip out of the deal.

Musk also testified in court that he counted on selling SpaceX stock to take Tesla private when he posted the notorious tweet. “SpaceX stock alone meant ‘funding secured’ by itself,” he said.

The tech guru’s wealth gain almost makes up for Musk’s loss of $13 billion so far in 2023. Last year, he became the first and only person in history to lose $200 billion from their net worth.

Much of Musk’s wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla. But the carmaker’s stock had a rough 2022, falling almost 70% as investors questioned Musk’s commitment to Tesla following his $44 billion Twitter takeover. His net worth has now fallen about $195 billion from its peak, per Bloomberg.

Read the original article on Business Insider

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced a hiring pause, but that’s not all. He also stated the company plans to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI. Krishna noted that back-office functions, specifically in the human resources (HR) sector, will be the first to face these changes. See Next: Gamers Making Thousands Selling Gaming Skins And Assets: Gameflip's Bold Vision For The Future Of Gaming Commerce The transition will happen gradually over the next few years, with machines potentially taking over up t

All the rules say the U.S. should be in recession, but a billionaire investor says it's being contained to the rich.

EY-Parthenon's Gregory Daco reveals what's going on with the American worker's worst slump of the post-World War II era. It's not all about remote work, he says.

Since the release of ChatGPT last year, companies and workers have been scrambling to understand how generative AI could impact the job market. On Monday, IBM (ticker: IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna said the company will pause hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI in the coming years. Back-office functions, such as human resources, will be hit first.

Openly discussing the topic can be uncomfortable. But you've probably wondered who can be considered truly rich and whether you fit that definition (or ever will). According to Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American thinks being rich means … Continue reading → The post How Do You Know If You Are Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

In some important ways, the Chinese economy has lagged the US in recent years. The country held on to anti-COVID lockdown policies much longer than most others, but after nearly three years of restrictions it has finally been opening up. The result is a strong surge in growth, according to recent Chinese government data. The country’s GDP grew 4.5% in 1Q23, compared to 2.9% in 4Q22. A particular strength noted in the Chinese data was the 10.6% increase in March’s retail sales. Weaknesses include

Tesla stock soared to close over 5% on Friday, ending the week in the green and snapping its longest losing streak since 2021.

If Jamie Dimon was pondering a career change as a fortune-teller, he’d be wise to stick to the day job. On the other hand, if someone of Dimon’s stature could be so wrong about the banking turmoil that continues to sweep across the US, a cynic might ask whether he was still the right person to be running one of the world’s largest financial institutions, particularly when that organisation is right at the centre of Government-led efforts to prop up the whole system.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

A slowing economy has already hit major home improvement stocks, but it could have a silver lining as homeowners might find it more economical to remodel their current home rather than trade up. However, if the economy is too weak, homeowners won’t budget for big home improvement projects. Tractor Supply may be the best stock to buy on a recent post-earnings selloff.

The timeless adage “buy low, sell high” has attracted countless people to participate in the stock market. But as many discover the hard way, the strategy is easier said than done. Stocks don’t always go up. Even though the S&P 500 is up 7% in 2023, it’s still down compared to where it was a year ago. The good news? You don’t have to actively trade stocks to make money. You can also collect dividends. By doing so, investors can bypass the stress and uncertainty associated with attempting to time

Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.

Banking turmoil continues, rates were still raised, and the risk/reward argues for waiting to but the stock market.

Midsize and small banks still nurse heavy losses for the week, which started with the collapse of First Republic.

Tom Russo told Insider an imminent recession or credit crunch is unlikely, and flagged disruption as a risk for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Altman said one of the tech industry's biggest mistakes was thinking "startups didn't need to be together."

(Bloomberg) — Icahn Enterprises LP, under pressure from short seller Hindenburg Research, said it would pay a dividend of $2.00 per unit to investors, sending shares higher by the most since 2008.Most Read from BloombergPeter Thiel Says Moving to Florida from Silicon Valley Is Too ExpensiveSEC Investigates Trades by First Republic Executives Before Sale to JPMorganJustice Thomas Ethics Review Questioned by US Court Leader in 2012Russia Says It Has Billions of Indian Rupees That It Can’t UseHeav

Many financial experts are talking up the prospect of a recession hitting this year and one legendary investor agrees with that line of thought. “We’re gonna have a hard landing and a bad recession in the U.S,” Stanley Druckenmiller has said, “probably sometime later this year.“ Druckenmiller now manages his investing affairs through his Duquesne Family Office, yet he had outsized success as a hedge fund manager for 30 years and is worth ~$6.4 billion. So, it’s definitely worth listening to his

The major indexes rebounded Friday, back near 2023 highs again. But here's what investors should be doing now. Berkshire Hathaway earnings are due Saturday.

The amount you collect from an annuity depends on when you invest, the return your specific annuity offers and the details of your particular contract. As a result, it's difficult to provide a specific answer to what any single person … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

