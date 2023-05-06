Apple iPhone 15, AR/VR Headset, Watch Series 9 and more: Top Apple products to launch in 2023 – Business Today

Feedback

Apple is tight-lipped about launching its upcoming products. So far in 2023, the tech giant has launched a new M2 Mac Mini, Mac Mini with M2 Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip and a new HomePod smart speaker.

For this year, Apple is rumoured to launch its first and much-awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset, its first iPhone with USB-C port and its first 15-inch MacBook Air.

Here are the top products that you should look out for this year.

Apple iPhone 15 lineup

This is expected to be the company’s first iPhone lineup to come with USB Type-C port for charging, ditching its signature lightning port. This comes after the EU made it mandatory for all tech products, sold in Europe, to offer USB Type-C port by 2024.

Apple might also bring the Dynamic Island feature to its non-Pro iPhone 15 models that will debut this year. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to come with premium features including a new periscope camera with improved optical zoom and solid-state button for both Pro models, reported TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 lineup in September this year.

Apple Mixed Reality headset

It’s been a while since we have been hearing about the arrival of Apple’s AR/VR headset. It is expected to finally debut in June this year at Apple’s WWDC event. The headset will combine augmented reality’s graphics over real-world environment, just like the smartphone game Pokemon Go.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple will not bring any major changes to its upcoming Apple Watch 9 series, according to Bloomberg. However, it might still come with performance enhancements and a few health-tracking features. As for the design, the smartwatch is likely to borrow features from Apple Watch Ultra this year. It might come with an Action button that will allow users to go to the workout mode quickly or map a specific function.

15-inch Apple MacBook Air

Apple is likely to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air this year for the first time. This lightweight laptop might be powered by Apple’s M3 chip. In addition to this, a 13-inch MacBook is also rumoured to be in works.

