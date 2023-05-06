UPDATE 1-Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal – Yahoo Finance

(Updates with surge in Dogecoin, file photo)

Oct 29 (Reuters) –

Dogecoin surged more than 70% on Saturday, extending this week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to

take over Twitter

last week.

The Tesla Inc CEO, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin.

Tesla started accepting dogecoin as payment for its merchandise early this year, and Musk's newly launched perfume brand can also be bought with dogecoin.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance

which has invested $500 million into Musk's buyout of Twitter, said it is brainstorming strategies on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter.

Twitter had begun exploring ways to incorporate blockchain technology under co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has been a proponent of bitcoin.

Musk tweeted this month that he is buying Twitter to create an "

everything app

". The idea of an everything app originated in Asia with companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi.

Musk's tweets on dogecoin, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto," have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

Musk who has promised to restore free speech on Twitter is being deluged with pleas and demands to reinstate accounts of banned account holders and world leaders.

He tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints," and said no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

The billionaire in a tweet on Saturday said that Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia Oziel and Nick Zieminski)

Related Quotes

All the rules say the U.S. should be in recession, but a billionaire investor says it's being contained to the rich.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced a hiring pause, but that’s not all. He also stated the company plans to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI. Krishna noted that back-office functions, specifically in the human resources (HR) sector, will be the first to face these changes. See Next: Gamers Making Thousands Selling Gaming Skins And Assets: Gameflip's Bold Vision For The Future Of Gaming Commerce The transition will happen gradually over the next few years, with machines potentially taking over up t

EY-Parthenon's Gregory Daco reveals what's going on with the American worker's worst slump of the post-World War II era. It's not all about remote work, he says.

Openly discussing the topic can be uncomfortable. But you've probably wondered who can be considered truly rich and whether you fit that definition (or ever will). According to Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American thinks being rich means … Continue reading → The post How Do You Know If You Are Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Since the release of ChatGPT last year, companies and workers have been scrambling to understand how generative AI could impact the job market. On Monday, IBM (ticker: IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna said the company will pause hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI in the coming years. Back-office functions, such as human resources, will be hit first.

Tom Russo told Insider an imminent recession or credit crunch is unlikely, and flagged disruption as a risk for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Banking turmoil continues, rates were still raised, and the risk/reward argues for waiting to but the stock market.

A slowing economy has already hit major home improvement stocks, but it could have a silver lining as homeowners might find it more economical to remodel their current home rather than trade up. However, if the economy is too weak, homeowners won’t budget for big home improvement projects. Tractor Supply may be the best stock to buy on a recent post-earnings selloff.

In some important ways, the Chinese economy has lagged the US in recent years. The country held on to anti-COVID lockdown policies much longer than most others, but after nearly three years of restrictions it has finally been opening up. The result is a strong surge in growth, according to recent Chinese government data. The country’s GDP grew 4.5% in 1Q23, compared to 2.9% in 4Q22. A particular strength noted in the Chinese data was the 10.6% increase in March’s retail sales. Weaknesses include

If Jamie Dimon was pondering a career change as a fortune-teller, he’d be wise to stick to the day job. On the other hand, if someone of Dimon’s stature could be so wrong about the banking turmoil that continues to sweep across the US, a cynic might ask whether he was still the right person to be running one of the world’s largest financial institutions, particularly when that organisation is right at the centre of Government-led efforts to prop up the whole system.

Tesla stock soared to close over 5% on Friday, ending the week in the green and snapping its longest losing streak since 2021.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Apple PepsiCo and Simon Property Group were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week. The next dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15. This marks the 11th straight year in which the company will have increased its quarterly dividend.

(Bloomberg) — Icahn Enterprises LP, under pressure from short seller Hindenburg Research, said it would pay a dividend of $2.00 per unit to investors, sending shares higher by the most since 2008.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says It Has Billions of Indian Rupees That It Can’t UseJustice Thomas Ethics Review Questioned by US Court Leader in 2012SEC Investigates Trades by First Republic Executives Before Sale to JPMorganPeter Thiel Says Moving to Florida from Silicon Valley Is Too ExpensiveThe

Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.

The timeless adage “buy low, sell high” has attracted countless people to participate in the stock market. But as many discover the hard way, the strategy is easier said than done. Stocks don’t always go up. Even though the S&P 500 is up 7% in 2023, it’s still down compared to where it was a year ago. The good news? You don’t have to actively trade stocks to make money. You can also collect dividends. By doing so, investors can bypass the stress and uncertainty associated with attempting to time

The major indexes rebounded Friday, back near 2023 highs again. But here's what investors should be doing now. Berkshire Hathaway earnings are due Saturday.

In a storage room in Buenos Aires, an Argentinian investigator made a discovery that would reverberate through a boardroom more than 7,000 miles away.

Shopify's (SHOP) first-quarter 2023 results benefit from growth in merchant solutions revenues and an expanding merchant base.

The amount you collect from an annuity depends on when you invest, the return your specific annuity offers and the details of your particular contract. As a result, it's difficult to provide a specific answer to what any single person … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

source