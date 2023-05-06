Amazon announcing faster deliveries & USD partnership – Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls has a new department that will help speed up delivery times.

FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate says this will give customers in South Dakota the same experience as other states across the country.

“We are expanding our capacity to bring next day and same day delivery to southeast South Dakota, so anywhere between Brookings, Sioux Falls, Sioux City, out to Luverne in Minnesota,” said Choate.

He explained how the process works for those looking for faster deliveries.

“We house all our product, and so what happens is once it’s in our area, it becomes immediately available to click on Amazon.com. So if you’re in Sioux Falls right now, and you want to order a broom, if we have it on deck, we’re going to send it out to you today. So, you should be able to get it today or tomorrow,” said Choate.

In addition, the University of South Dakota announced today that they were selected as the state’s first education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

It would provide Amazon’s hourly employees tuition assistance to the university.

USD Enrollment Marketing Vice President Scott Pohlson says this will also help the workforce in South Dakota.

“What we hope with this facility is obviously to meet the workforce needs of our state — that we keep more of our own graduates in our own state and fulfill the workforce needs of the state. So, we are excited to be the first partner in that process,” said Pohlson.

Pohlson noted the impact this can have on many students searching for a similar career path.

“I know the students are eager for job opportunities like this that fits with what they want to do from a career or even just from an educational standpoint. The benefit that Amazon gives their employees is remarkable, that career choice side of things, and just the ability to work and go to school is exceptional,” said Pohlson.

Through increasing their number of employees, Choate says it will improve Amazon’s goals of service.

“Amazon’s number one goal is to provide world class customer service, and so we strive to innovate and maintain ways to make that happen everywhere in the country, including South Dakota,” said Choate.

You can expect to see more same day delivery options in the coming months.

