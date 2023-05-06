Bard vs ChatGPT: Sundar Pichai explains why Google was late in launching its AI chatbot – Business Today

Feedback

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been in the eye of the storm since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year in November. Later, the company employees were also subjected to mass layoffs to the tune of 12,000 job cuts in the month of January. Google introduced Bard in March 2023, but many suspect the search giant was a little late to the party. However, Pichai claims that the company is moving fast and still stands to gain heavily from the AI revolution.

In an interview with WSJ, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discusses the company’s AI strategy and product roadmap. Pichai claimed that Google is moving fast and is well-positioned to make the most of the opportunities presented by AI.

Pichai cited recent product announcements, including new features in Gmail and Google Docs, as evidence that the company is moving quickly to realize its ideas. He also mentioned Bard, a technology based on Google’s LaMDA language model, which has garnered considerable attention and excitement from users.

Why was Bard late to the game?

Pichai explained why Google did not release LaMDA earlier. Pichai claimed that the company was wanting to ensure a good ‘product-market fit’ and that timelines may have changed due to the industry’s moment.

When asked if Google had missed out on anything by not being first to market with Bard, Pichai responded that being first isn’t always necessary. He pointed out that Google was not the first to develop a search engine, browser, email product, or mapping product, yet the company has been successful in those areas.

Pichai conveyed confidence in Google’s ability to capitalize on the moment when it comes to AI technology, and assured that the company is moving quickly and strategically to do so.

Bard Launch

Google Bard is still only available to users in the US. The company is only letting select users via a waitlist. Users in India don’t have access even to join the waitlist for Bard AI. OpenAI, on the other hand, has not only launched ChatGPT to the public but has also rolled out GPT-4 update making the chatbot much faster and more reliable.

