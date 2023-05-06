Everything that happened on a huge news day for Walt Disney World – wdwmagic.com

It has been a massive day for the Walt Disney World Resort, with several big announcements from the TRON Lightcycle Run opening date reveal, the opening date of two firework shows, to changes with Disney Park Pass reservations.

Here is a quick rundown of everything you need to know from today.

Disney has today confirmed that the fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom on April 3 2023. Read more.

Disney has announced that “EPCOT Forever” will return to Walt Disney World as an interim show on April 3 2023. Read more.

After a series of social media teasers and internet guessing games, Disney has finally announced the official opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Read more.

Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Pass blockout dates will continue to apply like they do today. Read more.

Effective January 10 2023, Walt Disney World will stop charging guests for overnight parking, and will offer complimentary parking to its hotel guests. Read more.

Disney is adding more value to its Genie+ offering at Walt Disney World, including free PhotoPass images captured at attractions. Read more.

