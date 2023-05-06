Here's What VW's Model 3 Fighter Promises – Autoweek

Our car experts choose every product we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

The all-electric ID.7 nears the end of its testing phase, but can it give Tesla a run for its money?

Volkswagen is wrapping up the final testing of the ID.7 sedan in Alicante, Spain, ahead of its global debut later this month, with the latest electric model targeting another popular segment. Set to go on sale later this year, the ID.7 will have the Tesla Model 3 squarely in its sights as it seeks to give Wolfsburg another major hit in Europe, North America, and China.

What can EV shoppers expect in Volkswagen’s first mass-market electric sedan? A few days ahead of the model’s formal debut on April 17, Wolfsburg has dropped a few more details about the ID.7.

“With the ID.7 we have exploited the potential of the MEB even further,” said Kai Grünitz, member of the Board of Management responsible for development. “We have also used a new, more powerful and more efficient electric drive motor.”

Even though it will be based on the MEB platform like its siblings, the ID.7 will feature a new electric drive unit, billed as the most powerful and highest-torque drive motor in any ID model released thus far. Codenamed APP550, the drive unit was developed in Kassel, Germany, by Volkswagen Group Components, and will be manufactured there as well, while the ID.7 itself will be assembled in Emden.

When it comes to range, VW is promising up to 700 kilometers, or about 435 miles, in the WLTP cycle when optioned with the larger 86-kWh battery, which will be offered in the Pro S trim in Europe. But North America will get the more familiar 77-kWh battery also found in the ID.4, sending power to the rear wheels and giving it a range of 382 miles in the WLTP cycle.

We won’t know the EPA numbers for quite some time, perhaps just a few weeks before the official start of sales in North America. An AWD version will be on the menu as well later on—just not at launch.

The ID.7 will also serve up quite a bit more power than the ID.4, with a single motor out back producing 282 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque. This should represent a readily felt bump over the 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque in the now-familiar crossover. VW also plans to offer an optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) system in the ID.7, with a choice of several suspension settings, as well as regenerative braking settings. A one-pedal driving mode will certainly be on the menu.

“In addition, we have enhanced the control quality of the running gear and were thus able to further increase driving comfort,” Grünitz added. “The combination of a superior drive system, comfortable running gear and long range make the ID.7 the perfect limousine for long-distance travel.”

Speaking of long-distance travel, the ID.7 will feature a drag coefficient of 0.23, with the fastback shape delivering an improvement over the ID.4’s 0.27 drag coefficient.

When it comes to charging, VW promises up to 200 kW when optioned with the 86-kWh battery, but 170 kW should be plenty for those who opt for the 77-kWh pack.

Just when will we see the ID.7 on sale stateside?

The electric sedan will get here in 2024 as a 2025 model, even though production will start in Emden later this year. Pricing won’t be announced until a few weeks prior to the start of sales in North America, but it should land just around the $50,000 mark prior to any incentives.

By the time it gets here the ID.7 will have more than the Model 3 to worry about, with the Hyundai Ioniq 6 set to offer stiff competition to Wolfsburg’s challenger.

Will the ID.7 be able to steal a slice of the midsize EV sedan market from Tesla, or will the Model 3 hang on to its popularity despite having been on sale for seven years by 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

