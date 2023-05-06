AI, ML & Data News Roundup: OpenAI's GPT-4, Microsoft's … – InfoQ.com

Live Webinar and Q&A: Beyond ChatGPT: Where to Start Improving Your Enterprise Search Application (Live Webinar May 25, 2023) Save Your Seat

InfoQ Homepage News AI, ML & Data News Roundup: OpenAI’s GPT-4, Microsoft’s Semantic Kernel, Meta SAM and BloombergGPT

This item in japanese

Apr 07, 2023 2 min read

by

Daniel Dominguez

This week's roundup for April 3rd, 2023, includes the most recent news and information from the fields of data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This week, OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Bloomberg are just a few of the leading competitors in the market whose new breakthroughs and innovations are the focus of our attention.

Here are the most recent developments in natural language processing (NLP) models, new developer tools for AI, ethical AI practices, and other subjects.

OpenAI’s GPT-4

OpenAI recently announced GPT-4, the next generation of their GPT family of large language models (LLM). GPT-4 can accept both text and image inputs and outperforms state-of-the-art systems on several natural language processing (NLP) benchmarks. The model also scored in the 90th percentile on a simulated bar exam.

Also, OpenAI announced their approach to AI safety, by improving AI systems’ ability to learn from human feedback and to assist humans at evaluating AI. The goal is to build a sufficiently aligned AI system that can help solve all other alignment problems.

Microsoft's Semantic Kernel

Microsoft has open sourced Semantic Kernel (SK), a lightweight SDK enabling the integration of large language models (LLMs) with conventional programs which can leverage prompt templating, vectorized memory, intelligent planning, and other capabilities.

Also, Microsoft Researchers Introduce TaskMatrix.AI. A New AI Ecosystem that Connects Foundation Models with Millions of APIs for Task Completion. The concept involves integrating foundation models with millions of existing models and system APIs, resulting in a super-AI that can perform various digital and physical tasks. While AI models and systems are currently designed to address specific domains effectively, the diversity in their implementations and working mechanisms can make it challenging for foundation models to access them. This new ecosystem aims to overcome these obstacles by providing a unified framework for connecting these AI models and systems.

Meta's Segment Anything Model

Meta AI has introduced the Segment Anything Model (SAM), aiming to democratize image segmentation by introducing a new task, dataset, and model. The project features the Segment Anything Model (SAM) and the Segment Anything 1-Billion mask dataset (SA-1B), which is the most extensive segmentation dataset to date.

Bloomberg's GPT

Bloomberg has released BloombergGPT, a new large language model (LLM) that has been trained on enormous amounts of financial data and can help with a range of natural language processing (NLP) activities for the financial sector. BlooombergGPT is a cutting-edge AI that can evaluate financial data quickly to help with risk assessments, gauge financial sentiment, and possibly even automate accounting and auditing activities.



