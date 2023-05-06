New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix's 'Beef' + More – Decider

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls “British Press Being So Horrible” After Her ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Oscar Win: “Totally Overwhelming”

Is ‘Love Again’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tom Jones’ On PBS, A Romance-Focused Adaptation Of Henry Fielding’s Novel

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Spring Breakthrough’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Proves We Need More Keesha Sharp

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead’ On Prime Video, The Australian Comedian Takes Flight

Is It Woke?: ‘Blazing Saddles’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bupkis’ On Peacock, Where Pete Davidson Plays Himself In A Slightly Heightened Version Of His Life

Stream It Or Skip It: ’80 for Brady’ on Paramount+, A Ladies-Bonding Football Comedy That Fumbles the Ball

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Based on a True Story? How Swedish Author Fredrik Backman Came Up With His Character

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Manifest West’ on Hulu, a Thoughtful Dramatic Thriller About a Family Off the Grid

Chris Pratt Shares “Interesting Fact” About Filming a Nude Scene on ‘The O.C.’ With Adam Brody

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Both Sides of the Blade’ on Hulu, A Fiery French Love Triangle That Cuts And Draws Blood

Max’s ‘Bama Rush’ Documentary Could Be “The End of Greek Life as We Know It,” According to First Trailer

Emilo Estevez Claims Laurence Fishburne Saved Him From Drowning in Quicksand During Filming Of ‘Apocalypse Now’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone’ on Paramount+, A Rebuttal To All the Pro-Diana Documentaries You’ve Seen

PSA to David Bowie Fans, ‘Moonage Daydream’ Is Now Streaming on HBO

‘Liza With A Z’ Showcases Liza Minnelli At The Peak Of Her ’70s Star Power

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All’ on Disney+, Where The Superstar Singer Takes Work And Life to The Nth Degree

Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized After Mysterious Medical Scare, Won’t Be Returning As Host For ‘Beat Shazam’ Season 6

‘Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind’ Is Affable Portrait Of Canada’s “Poet Laureate”

The ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Sea Shanty Is An Ear Worm That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ on Disney+, Director David Lowery’s Lightly Visionary Disney Rehash

Where Was ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ Filmed? Filming Locations for the Disney+ Movie

Alexander Molony Is the Perfect Blend of Charming and Naive in Disney+’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set To Host Final ‘SNL’ Episodes Of This Season — But Then The WGA Strike Started

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ + More

What Does “Doderick Macht Frei” on ‘Succession’ Mean? Lukas Matsson’s Tweet Explained

‘Succession’ Season 4 Finale Date: When Is the Last Episode?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals That Killer ‘Citadel’ Episode 2 Fight Left Her With a “Lot of Bumps and Bruises”

Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden Totally Had Friday Night Martini Parties on the ‘Citadel’ Set

‘Citadel’ Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Premiere on Prime Video?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Citadel’ On Prime Video, Where Two Spies Protect Humanity After Their Memories Were Wiped

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 3 Recap: From a Certain Point of View

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 2 Recap: The Beginning & End of the Affair

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 1 Recap: Business with Pleasure

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fatal Attraction’ On Paramount+, An Updated Take On The ’80s Bunny-Boiling Film

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 1 Recap: Business with Pleasure

Unidentical Twins: How the ‘Dead Ringers’ Show Differs from David Cronenberg’s Movie

‘Dead Ringers’ Episode 6 Recap: Born Again

‘Dead Ringers’ Episode 5 Recap: Southern Hospitality

‘The View’ Ventures Back Into Fart Territory With “Toot Spray” Ad During Chaotic ‘View Your Deal’ Segment

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Reveals on ‘The View’ She Once Went to Couple’s Therapy In Full Nebula Makeup

‘The View’: Joy Behar Fumbles Through Hot Topics Segment, Says They Are “Winging It” Amid Writers Strike

Joy Behar Says “Loser” Donald Trump Should Debate on ‘The View,’ Supports Joe Biden if He Decides to Skip

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Birth Ritual

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ + More

Melanie Lynskey Adds Clarity to Past Comments About Being Body-Shamed on ‘Yellowjackets’ Set: “It Was Literally One Time”

What Time Does ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 6 Air On Showtime?

Why Isn’t ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Today? Here’s When New Episodes Will Return

Drew Barrymore Says She Was Only 13 When She Got Her First Tattoo: “I Love Illegal Tattooing!”

Drew Barrymore Surprises Fan With Insanely Awkward First Date on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore Admits She’s “Not Sure” She’s “Drawn to the Manscaper” on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Love Funk”

There’s serious star power on every major streaming platform this week, and judging from the early reviews, it’s a great week for new TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, and beyond.

With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

Among the many shows and movies that premiere this week, there are three great new series out now that we’re especially excited for. On Netflix, there’s the drama-comedy Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two drivers who get into an accident and let their simmering road rage escalate to dangerous proportions. On Hulu, Kathryn Hahn stars in Tiny Beautiful Things, the newest limited series co-produced by Reese Witherspoon. (Her co-producer on the project is Laura Dern.) And the beloved lady gang the Pink Ladies finally get their due over on Paramount+, where you can watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the origin story of the alpha-females of Rydell High.

Netflix’s new original series Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two strangers who live in Los Angeles and get into a fender bender in a parking lot. Not content to just let it go, they begin to torment each other, and over the course of the series’ ten episodes, not only do we watch the way their revenge against one another manifests in dangerous and darkly comic ways, we’re also privy to their back stories which are complex and sometimes tragic, and help explain why they’re taking their road rage to this level.

Kathryn Hahn stars in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, a limited series based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book. Hahn stars as Clare, an advice columnist whose own life is far from perfect. As her marriage falls apart and her relationship with her daughter suffers, Clare has to work through her own issues in order to offer the right kind of advice to her readers. All eight episodes of the series are available to watch this Friday.

How did Rizzo, Marty Maraschino, Frenchy and Jan become the Pink Ladies of Rydell High School? Were there others that came before them? That’s the story of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the new musical series that delves deep into the lore and origins of the clique that Sandy so desperately wanted to impress in 1978’s Grease. The series takes place in 1954, four years before the events of Grease, and introduces us to a group of young women who are all outcasts and misfits of some sort, who band together to form the most powerful girl group at the school. If you’re hopelessly devoted to the source material, you’ll love this spin on Grease.

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

BEEF — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Stand

Chupa — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM

Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM

Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES

Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES

Hunger — NETFLIX FILM

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

Succession

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023) *Prime Video Original Series

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) (Freevee)

Gangs of Lagos (2023) *Prime Video Original Movie

Jury Duty (2023) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023) *Prime Video Original Movie

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere (FXX)

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Stand (2013)

Beast of Burden (2018)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Honeymoon (2022)

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere (FX)

The Program (2015)

Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series *Hulu Original

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

Released Friday, April 7

Boom! Boom! The World Vs. Boris Becker +

Hello Tomorrow!

The Problem With Jon Stewart

My Kind Of Country

Released Thursday, April 6

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premiere

Released Friday, April 7

2nd Chance (Documentary Premiere)

Catching Lightning (Docuseries Premiere)

Power Book II: Ghost: Episode 304

What you see above is just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month on streaming. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

This story has been shared 10,536 times. 10,536

This story has been shared 3,513 times. 3,513

This story has been shared 3,095 times. 3,095

This story has been shared 2,897 times. 2,897

This story has been shared 2,762 times. 2,762

This story has been shared 2,617 times. 2,617

This story has been shared 2,611 times. 2,611

This story has been shared 1,874 times. 1,874

This story has been shared 1,466 times. 1,466

This story has been shared 1,324 times. 1,324

This story has been shared 1,294 times. 1,294

This story has been shared 1,278 times. 1,278

This story has been shared 1,253 times. 1,253

This story has been shared 1,215 times. 1,215

This story has been shared 1,187 times. 1,187

source