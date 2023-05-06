Ada, Byng drop tight district road games | Local Sports | theadanews … – Theadanews

Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Ada sophomore JD Dugan finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored during a District 4A-2 contest with host Blanchard Tuesday night. The Lions won 6-3.

Byng freshman Collin Christian (14) slides into second base while Chickasha’s Layton Bryan (6) awaits a throw during their District 4A-2 matchup Tuesday evening. Chickasha defeated Byng 5-2.

BLANCHARD — The Ada High School baseball team dropped another decision to Class 4A power Blanchard in a Tuesday night road game, but this time it was a fight to the end.

The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning before Blanchard held on for a 6-3 victory.

The Lions improved to 19-3 overall and 10-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Ada slipped to 15-6 and 7-4.

It was a very similar situation for the Byng Pirates, who suffered a lopsided loss to 4A-2 leader Chickasha on Monday but played a tight game against the Fightin’ Chicks no on the road Tuesday night before falling 5-2.

Chickasha remained atop the district standings at 21-3 and 12-0 while the Pirates dropped to 8-8 and 4-5.

Ada meets Class 2A No. 3 Dale at 12:30 p.m. today in the first round of the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament and Byng stays in 4A-2 with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader against Douglass at Stokes Field.

Blanchard 6, Ada 3

Things didn’t look good early for Ada as Blanchard scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second to grab a quick 5-0 lead. But the Cougars limited the home team to a single run over the final five innings.

JD Dugan got Ada on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning when reached on an error and scored on another Blanchard miscue that made it 5-1.

With the Lions on top 6-1, Ada began a rally attempt in the top of the seventh inning.

Brock Boyles led off the inning with a base hit and courtesy runner Jake Bohannon promptly stole second and raced to third base when Elvis Edwards ground out to first base.

Dugan, who finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead a seven-hit AHS offense, drove in a run with a base hit to make it 6-2.

After Dugan stole second, Carter Freeland clubbed an RBI double to right field that brought Dugan around and cut the AHS deficit to 6-3, but the Cougars couldn’t get any closer.

Ada ended the game with seven hits, including singles by Jack Morris and Reid Samson.

Blanchard totaled eight hits, including a 2-for-3 outing by Carson Howe that included a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaxon Heard and Hudsen Periman also cracked doubles for the home team. Heard finished 1-for-2 with a walk, and two RBIs, while Brayson Carter went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Jagger Caldwell started on the hill for Ada. He struck out four and walked four in 4.2 innings. Boyles recorded the final four outs of the game and allowed just one hit.

Gage Ellison was the winning pitcher for Blanchard. He struck out 13, walked one and allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings. Heard recorded the final out of the game.

Chickasha 5, Byng 2

The Fightin’ Chicks scored all of their runs in the first two innings — including a single run in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the second.

Collin Christian manufactured Byng’s first run in the top of the fifth inning almost singlehandedly. He was hit by a pitch with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored when Chickasha made an error on the same play to get Byng within 5-1.

In the seventh inning, Ryan Shelton led off with a base hit. Courtesy runner Garrett Anderson went to second and third on a pair of passed balls and scored on a third passed ball to trim the CHS lead to 5-2.

Chickasha relief pitcher Kyler Venable ended the game via a strikeout.

Christian and Preston Welch — who paced a five-hit BHS offense by going 2-for-3 — both slapped doubles for the Pirates.

Layton Bryan finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to pace an eight-hit Chickasha offense. Braxton Givens went 2-for-3 and blasted a three-run homer for the Fightin’ Chicks. Joe Victery walked and hit a double for the home team.

Stetson Kite picked up the pitching win. He struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run in six innings. Cooper McCage was the losing pitcher. He struck out five and walked three in three innings. Hagen Graham tossed the final three scoreless frames for the visitors. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just two hits.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

