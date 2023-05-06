Shiba Inu And Shibarium Update: Major Progress Coming – Bitcoinist

The Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to make major progress as it has in recent weeks. Several stakeholders in the SHIB ecosystem have made some major announcements in the last few hours. Even though it is not yet the eagerly awaited launch of Shibarium on mainnet, the announcements are quite remarkable.

Via Twitter, the team behind Shiba Inu’s metaverse project, Shib: The Metaverse, announced that they will be releasing another preview of one of the 11 hubs, Rocket Pond, in a few days. The team wrote that it will lift the mystery about Rocket Pond with an alpha preview. The announcement reads as follows:

Hey #SHIBARMY! Only a few days left until the reveal of Rocket Pond and to wrap up the contest! We’ll also be picking some MV-related questions from this post to be answered in our next blog. Stay tuned!

The official Shiba Inu Twitter account also retweeted the announcement and highlighted a contest where SHIB army members can win land in the metaverse. The giveaway comes from the new Shib: The Metaverse Twitter account, which launched on April 11.

Participants in the giveaway must follow the new Twitter account and retweet the announcement. Since the contest ends on April 30, it can be assumed that the alpha preview for Rocket Pond will be released after that date.

As mentioned, the Rocket Pond hub is one of the 11 hubs of SHIB: The Metaverse. In March 2023, an exclusive preview of one of the hubs called WAGMI Temple was shown at the SXSW 2023 festival in Austin, Texas.

Rocket Pond is designed to give “the feeling of a hidden resort surrounded by mountains.” The setting is said to be inspired by several US resorts, including Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Lake Tahoe.

More big news comes from the Shibarium Discord channel. The team shared that the Shiba Inu community can look forward to several ask-me-anythings (AMAs).

In addition, the team is working on a custom hardware wallet for Shiba Inu, which will have technical advantages and will also have a SHIB branding. For this, Shiba Inu developers are working on a partnership with a specialized company to launch the SHIB cold wallet. The announcement reads:

Just a small update: currently organizing general AMA with Huobi exchange, AMA with Certik and possible partnership or collaboration having a customized SHIB cold wallet with interesting technology and look.

To recall, about a week ago Certik Audit, one of the leading security blockchain companies, announced that the popular meme coin Shiba Inu scored 94.3 out of 100 achievable points in a security ranking. This puts SHIB in 72nd place in the company’s ranking.

At press time, the Shiba Inu price traded at $$0,00001027. The 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.0000111 is the key price level that SHIB must break to the upside before the 200-day EMA at $0.00001143 comes into focus.

