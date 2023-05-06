VIDEO: Another Preview of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared During … – WDW News Today

During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special on ABC, Disney shared a preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Trevor Jackson and Daniella Perkins of “Grown-ish” met with Imagineer Chris Beatty for a behind-the-scenes look. They visited the load area and saw Cast Members riding the coaster.

Watch the video below.

Notably, the actors of “Grown-ish” were not allowed to ride the coaster yet and still had to wear orange vests and hard hats. “Good Morning America” anchors, on the other hand, got to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run. It is set to open in spring 2023.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source