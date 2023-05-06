Google's planned AI search integration could kill Bing's momentum – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

This will change the way you search forever

Google plans to integrate its Bard AI chatbot with its popular search engine with the goal of eventually adding conversational back-and-forth to user’s search queries. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed this news in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab).

Pichai was light on details about the integration, but indicated it would involve letting users interact directly with its large language models (LLM) directly its search engine. For those who don’t speak AI, that’s the tech behind the Bard chatbot’s ability to predict reasonable responses and maintain a conversation.

Google is testing several new features, including a version that allows users to ask follow-up questions to their original queries. It is currently developing AI features for Gmail and other work-related products.

“Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” Pichai said.

Google has long been a dominant power in search engine technology, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all searches worldwide. This makes it even more embarrassing that it’s been playing second fiddle to Microsoft’s ChatGPT-enhanced Bing search engine when it comes to incorporating AI-powered chatbots.

Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely.

While the two faired pretty similarly in terms of quality of answers when we tested them side by side, Bard’s rollout has seen some embarrassing snafus. For example, Bard claimed (during a live event) that the James Webb Space Telescope was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system. This accomplishment belongs to the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

Google plans to continue to improve the chatbot with new AI models, Pichai said, but didn’t say when Bard will be freely available. Google opened up access to the public in March, albeit via a waitlist (here’s a guide on how to join).

While Pichai didn’t establish a timeline for Bard’s integration into search, we’re likely to hear more about the company’s plans for incorporating AI into its products at Google’s I/O 2023 conference keynote on May 10. If Google’s presentation demonstrates continued dominance, it may obviate Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s comment to the Journal that this field is “a new race is starting with a completely new platform technology.”

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment.

Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.

Google Bard could invade your Android homescreen — starting with Pixel phones

Google DeepMind CEO claims we’re ‘just a few years away’ from human-like AI

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus — When we expect it

By Tom Pritchard May 05, 2023

By Kelly Woo May 05, 2023

By Richard Priday May 05, 2023

By Tom Pritchard May 05, 2023

By Sam Hopes May 05, 2023

By Kate Kozuch May 05, 2023

By Richard Priday May 05, 2023

By Nick Pino May 05, 2023

By Malcolm McMillan May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source