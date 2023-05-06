Tesla cuts prices again as it seeks to boost demand – USA TODAY

Home Latest News Tesla cuts prices again as it seeks to boost demand – USA...

Tesla slashed prices in the U.S. again as the electric vehicle maker seeks to boost demand. 
The auto manufacturer cut prices between 2% to nearly 6%, with the largest cuts on Tesla’s more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles, according to the company’s website as of Friday.
The price cuts come after Tesla said it delivered a record 422,875 vehicles worldwide in its first quarter after previous rounds of price cuts. Tesla trimmed the prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in early March. And in January, Tesla slashed prices by as much as 20% in the U.S., allowing some of its cars to qualify for a federal electric vehicle tax credit. 
Tesla cut the prices of its slower-selling Model S and Model X vehicles by $5,000 to $84,990 and $94,990, respectively. Last month, the automaker slashed the models’ prices between 4% and 9%. 
The company also trimmed the costs of its more affordable Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by $1,000 and $2,000, respectively. 
Here are the current prices for Tesla vehicles:

