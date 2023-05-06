Best Crypto to Buy Now 7 April – LUNC, NEO, AAVE – Cryptonews

In the week ahead, investors will confront new inflation data and the beginning of earnings season, while also keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve’s potential plans for interest rates at their early May meeting.

How might this affect the selection of the best cryptos to buy now?

This coming week, the focus turns to two key inflationary indicators from the Labor Department: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI).

The inflation numbers will likely influence the Fed’s next move, but Wall Street is divided on whether interest rate hikes will persist.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is set to release minutes from its March Federal Open Market Committee meeting, along with inflation data.

These minutes can offer insights into the Fed’s overall policy stance and its future plans.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, with Bitcoin hovering around $28,000 amid concerns about a possible recession in the U.S. and the International Monetary Fund forecasting the slowest global economic growth in two decades.

Komodo’s Chief Technical Officer, Kadan Stadelmann, stated that Bitcoin is currently experiencing mixed price trends and may still be affected by bear market woes.

The crypto market’s liquidity may also be drying up due to the decreased stablecoin reserves on exchanges.

The current global crypto market capitalization is at $1.17 trillion, with Bitcoin and Ether accounting for 45.9% and 19%, respectively.

While Stadelmann predicts that Bitcoin may briefly surpass $30,000 next week, he warns of a possible recession impacting prices moving forward.

Despite the possibility of panic selling, he suggests that Bitcoin will quickly rebound due to its value as an alternative to traditional banking systems, which have come under scrutiny lately.

As investors navigate the complex landscape of inflation data, earnings reports, and the Federal Reserve’s actions, the cryptocurrency market may present opportunities for those looking to diversify their portfolios or hedge against traditional financial risks.

LHINU, LUNC, DLANCE, NEO, ECOTERRA, AAVE, SWDTKN, and TARO are considered some of the best cryptos to buy now based on their fundamental and/or technical analysis.

Love Hate Inu, a trending vote-to-earn meme coin, has recently announced the appointment of legendary meme coin expert, Carl Dawkins, as CEO.

Dawkins aims to repeat the success he achieved with Tamadoge, which gained 10x from its exchange list price to an all-time high.

Love Hate Inu is already proving to be a popular investment opportunity, having raised $3 million in just over three weeks.

Built solely as a platform for surveys and polls, this initiative is poised to be a major player in the $3.2 billion survey industry.

Unlike other meme coins, Love Hate Inu has a real-world use case, making it a promising investment for those looking for something with longevity.

Love Hate Inu has the potential to become the new sensation in the crypto space, leveraging both the influence of meme coins and the technological advancements of its product suite.

The $LHINU presale is currently in Stage 4, priced at $0.000105.

With eight presale stages in total, interested investors must act quickly to grab the lowest prices.

As most cryptocurrencies trade near their yearly peaks, Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) has failed to make any significant moves, showing no signs of significant recovery.

LUNC experienced a brief surge in volatility earlier today, jumping 7% in a few hours, but this gain was quickly negated as Bitcoin’s price underwent a correction.

Currently, LUNA Classic trades at $0.000124, down 0.44% so far today.

The total value locked (TVL) within the LUNC network continues to decline.

Network activity seems to be waning as well as numerous projects and developers have migrated to the Terra LUNA 2.0 blockchain, released shortly after UST’s downfall.

Recent reports reveal that Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, has been apprehended by authorities in Montenegro, and given the accusations against him in the United States and South Korea, he may be given 140 years in prison.

LUNC has been range-bound between $0.000116 and $0.000145 for over a month.

Its immediate resistance stands at the 20-day EMA of $0.000126.

For LUNC to reverse its current trend and trend upward, it is essential that it breaks above its high range of $0.000145.

If the price falls further from its current level, it may find support at $0.000120.

The bearish long-term prediction for Terra LUNA Classic’s price, due to the founder’s abandonment of the project and the recent arrest, compounds the dismal chart outlook. If the coin does manage to regain its footing, it could be an opportunity for a quick trade, but investors should be cautious and set tight stop losses.

DeeLance, a decentralized platform for freelancers, is gaining support in India as it garners attention on social media.

The platform, which recently launched its presale, has become a hot topic on Twitter, with the hashtag #DeeLanceCoin ranking third in the nation of over a billion people.

India’s robust economy and ambitious middle class create a favorable environment for freelance platforms like DeeLance.

The country’s labor market is characterized by intense competition, with a vast influx of new graduates each year.

DeeLance distinguishes itself from traditional recruitment services by offering a Web3-based solution that reduces fees and enhances trust and efficiency in the hiring process.

The platform’s potential impact on India’s job market is significant.

DeeLance’s approach incorporates metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) technology to create a dynamic ecosystem.

The global recruitment industry, with revenues estimated at $761 billion, presents a substantial opportunity for DeeLance to make a meaningful impact by harnessing blockchain technology to improve the recruitment process.

The platform’s native token, $DLANCE, operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is available for purchase in the ongoing presale.

As the presale gains momentum, some investors are considering $DLANCE as the best crypto to buy now.

The token’s value is derived from its utility within the DeeLance metaverse and NFT marketplace, where it is used for transactions such as office leasing and advertising.

Additionally, NFTs provide a secure way to verify ownership of digital work, offering peace of mind to recruiters.

DeeLance’s use of smart contracts eliminates the need for intermediaries, resulting in lower fees and faster transactions. The platform will charge a modest 2% client fee and a competitive 10% freelancer fee.

Payments in cryptocurrency are instantaneous, with no withdrawal fees or currency conversion delays.

The China-based blockchain platform NEO has gained significant traction in the crypto investment space, with year-to-date growth of over 90%.

Over the past six months, NEO’s price has increased by 41.53%.

Despite market fluctuations, NEO’s value remains stable due to its multiple use cases, including AI-based legal agreements, social networks, and automated investment funds.

NEO operates using two distinct native tokens: NEO and GAS. The NEO token represents voting rights on the network, while the GAS token powers the management of network resources.

By holding NEO, users gain voting privileges to improve the network and receive block rewards paid out in GAS.

NEO is currently trading at $12.02, down 3.06% today. Its relative strength index is 49.95, indicating a neutral market.

While there are no clear bullish or bearish trends, the Fibonacci 0.5 level at $12.46 presents the first resistance level, followed by the Fibonacci 0.618 level at $13.25.

Conversely, the Fibonacci 0.382 level at $11.67, aligning with the 50-day moving average of $11.49, may offer support if the price falls further.

This key support zone will likely play an important role in NEO’s price action going forward.

NEO shows a neutral-to-bearish trading outlook. Its RSI indicates a neutral trend, while the declining MACD histogram points to bearish momentum.

Recently declining trading volume and price drops may impact NEO’s short-term performance.

Traders should closely monitor key support and resistance levels to make well-informed decisions and look to take positions if NEO finds obvious support or breaks key resistance areas.

In a world grappling with the escalating issue of waste management, we need all the solutions we can get to the problem. One such upcoming solution that could make a positive impact is ecoterra.

The Recycle2Earn platform, powered by blockchain technology, awards users with $ECOTERRA tokens for recycling.

Users simply need to scan the barcode of a recyclable item, deposit it at a nearby Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), and receive a receipt indicating the type and quantity of material recycled.

By photographing the receipt using the ecoterra app, users can collect their $ECOTERRA tokens through the Recycle2Earn system.

Ecoterra’s dedication to accessible waste disposal has captured the interest of major supermarket chain Delhaize, which has agreed to provide RVM infrastructure at its locations.

This collaboration not only makes it more convenient for users to engage with the Recycle2Earn system but also offsets the high cost of RVM acquisition for the platform.

Additionally, ecoterra has integrated products from renowned brands like Vittel, San Pellegrino, Heineken, and Dr. Pepper into its scannable database.

Consumers can now earn $ECOTERRA tokens by scanning and recycling products from these brands.

The ecoterra team is working diligently to add more products and parent companies to its database, aiming to amplify the platform’s influence on waste disposal practices.

Aside from personal recycling, ecoterra offers a recycling marketplace designed to facilitate transactions between businesses and recycling organizations.

Companies will be able to request new supplies of materials from recyclers, specifying the type, quantity, frequency, and quality they require.

Recyclers can then fulfill these requests with materials that meet the specified criteria.

In addition to the recycling marketplace, ecoterra’s platform will include a carbon offset marketplace, which will feature a space for individuals and businesses to work toward their emission reduction goals.

By participating in the marketplace, users can support projects aimed at decreasing carbon emissions and earn carbon credits for their contributions.

ecoterra is currently in its second presale stage with a price of $0.00475.

As the next stages become available, the token price will increase, ultimately reaching a listing price of $0.01 at the launch date.

The AAVE token is currently close to a significant resistance area around the $80 mark, close to the 200-day EMA.

While investor sentiment for AAVE is presently optimistic, this may shift as sellers could gain control if buyers fail to sustain the price above current levels.

Should the price be rejected from these levels, a bearish retracement of 10% to 15% might be on the horizon.

In February, Aave protocol, the platform behind the AAVE token, introduced a highly anticipated upgrade—V3.

Among the new security features is the “isolation mode,” as well as the ability to transfer assets across markets on different blockchains.

The upgrade also includes a High-Efficiency mode, allowing users to lend and borrow assets pegged at comparable rates, such as most stablecoins.

Currently, AAVE is experiencing equal pressure from both buyers and sellers.

According to CoinGlass , long positions for AAVE currently stand at 50.57%, while shorts are hovering around 49.43%.

Aave’s present technical indicators reveal mixed signals for the cryptocurrency. The token’s current price of $77.8 reflects a 3.47% drop so far today.

Currently, the 20-day EMA may function as a dynamic support level at $75.45, while the closest significant resistance is located at $80.

The RSI of 53.92 indicates a relatively balanced market, with neither the bulls nor the bears having a strong grip on the price.

The MACD indicator shows no change in its histogram, meanwhile. This lack of movement suggests a consolidation phase.

Lastly, the 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap , is $60,002,103, representing a 20.10% decrease.

This reduced volume further supports the notion of a consolidating market for Aave.

In the play-to-earn gaming scene, Swords of Blood will soon rise as a noteworthy competitor, skillfully combining narrative, gameplay, and technology.

Originally developed by Artifex Mundi in 2018, and partially released on mobile in 2019, the role-playing game has undergone a blockchain transformation after HitBox Games LLC acquired exclusive rights to publish a revamped version of Bladebound with NFT integration.

Swords of Blood transports players to the World of Ezura, a realm plagued by darkness and deceit.

As the last survivor of the Bladebound lineage, players are tasked with restoring order after the Dragon Betrayer has sown chaos.

With its rich story, captivating gameplay, and state-of-the-art blockchain tech, Swords of Blood is looking to elevate play-to-earn gaming standards.

The game’s impressive graphics, fluid gameplay, and special effects create an AAA-quality experience reminiscent of classic isometric RPGs.

Polygon blockchain technology facilitates seamless player interactions and the trading of in-game assets as NFTs.

Currently, Swords of Blood is holding a presale of its native token, $SWDTKN, available at $0.054 USDT.

The project has already raised over $1.1 million, with the second stage of the presale set to begin in a day.

With its extensive community support and backing by industry veterans like James Seaman, the game is garnering attention from both players and investors alike, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

In response to the shortcomings of the play-to-earn model, Swords of Blood introduces a play-to-own approach, allowing gamers to enjoy the experience without focusing solely on rewards.

By offering fiat payments and seamless crypto wallet integration, the game provides a more accessible entry point for traditional gamers to explore the world of blockchain gaming.

The metaverse continues to grab headlines and pique the curiosity of tech enthusiasts around the world.

RobotEra is carving out a space for itself within this burgeoning landscape, offering players a unique virtual experience that goes beyond traditional gaming norms.

At its core, RobotEra will provide players with the opportunity to create, share, and explore a captivating digital world.

This virtual realm is fueled by the TARO native token, an integral component of the game’s economy.

The token facilitates the purchase of land, ownership of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and participation in various in-game economic activities.

RobotEra’s story unfolds in the Alpha Galaxy’s Taro, a planet ravaged by conflict between the native population and original robots.

After a scientist ends all life on Taro’s surface, a new breed of robots comes to life.

Players assume the roles of these robots, imbued with human-like thoughts and emotions, as they embark on a mission to rebuild the planet and create a new civilization.

RobotEra distinguishes itself from other metaverse games through its emphasis on customization and creativity.

Players will be able to craft secondary Robot Companions, represented by unique NFTs, which can be traded or leased to other players.

Additionally, land ownership will play a vital role in the game, as players are encouraged to construct landmarks on their land parcels, also represented by unique NFTs .

RobotEra puts emphasis on customization as well, with an advanced, user-friendly editing tool bolstering the creative aspects of RobotEra, allowing players to apply versatile customizations without the need for coding skills.

The game’s decentralized governance, supported by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), ensures that all players have the chance to propose or decide on their faction’s implementation strategy and determine how tokens in their treasury are allocated.

The presale for Robotera is currently at stage 1 of 3, with a token price of $0.020. So far, the company has raised $1,078,247 out of its $1,800,000 goal.

To participate, a minimum purchase of 1000 TARO is required. The price of the token will increase to $0.025 in Stage 2 and to $0.032 in Stage 3.

