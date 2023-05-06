Schumer visits Utica to demand Verizon address 'dead zones' – WKTV

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Utica Friday to address the troublesome issue of ‘dead zones’ in the Utica area.

“My message to Verizon today with all of us here, ‘can you hear us now?'” asked Schumer, from a cell phone dead zone on Oneida Street, in Utica, Friday afternoon.

Senator Schumer visited the dead zone to loudly, publicly, call on Verizon to do what it takes to bring the dead zone back to life. No more dropped calls or calls breaking up or internet absence.

“There’s no reason why this problem should have persisted for so long. We all know darn well, if Verizon wanted to, they could fix it. We’re going to make them want to fix it, believe me,” said Senator Schumer.

South Utica residents, businesspeople and even local elected officials surrounded the Senator, sharing stories about how the cell phone dead zone is not just an annoyance or inconvenience.

“It interferes with our payment processing, interferes with our social media. Even our clients, when they’re sitting there on their lunch break, getting their hair colored, still trying to do work, send emails, etc.,” said salon owner, Dakota Schaff.

“One of those constituents lives just a couple blocks from here. She’s 100 years old. She never leaves home. She has 24-hour personal aides and they can’t make phone calls when they’re taking care of her,” said Utica City Council Member, Celeste Friend.

Senator Schumer penned a letter to company leadership, demanding they fix the problem, asking for three immediate actions.

“Investigate the problem, meet with local officials, and come up with a plan to fix the problem ASAP,” said the Senator.

Verizon issued a statement:

“Verizon continually invests in our network to provide the best-in-class experience our customers deserve. In fact, we’re in the middle of one of the biggest network upgrades in our company’s history. In Utica, we’ve added cell sites to support busy areas around Eagle Street, Kossuth Avenue and Varick Street just in the last two months, with more on the way in downtown Utica in the near future. We also have several larger solutions in the works to improve coverage in the area. While we’ve made good progress, there is more to do. We’ll continue engaging with the local governments so that we have an opportunity to invest to make the best network in Utica even better.”

