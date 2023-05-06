XRP Price Analysis for February 28 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.



The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.



XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart as the price is approaching the resistance at $0.38029. If the candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.3850 area.



A similar technical pattern can be seen on the daily time frame as the price has reached the resistance at $0.38052. Thus, the volume is rising, which confirms buyers’ interest. In this regard, traders may expect the ongoing rise of XRP to the nearest resistance zone at $0.39.



On the monthly chart, XRP seems undecided as yet regarding which way to go. In this case, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.40. If buyers manage to get back to it and fix above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.45 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3793 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source