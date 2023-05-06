AT&T to Flex 5G During NBA All-Star Weekend – AT&T Newsroom

Download release (PDF)

As the Official 5G Innovation Partner of the NBA, AT&T is pairing an All-Star set of NBA legends and music performers with America’s Most Reliable 5G Network to provide fans with more ways to connect than ever

What’s the news? AT&T 5G – America’s Most Reliable 5G Network1 – is powering the 72nd NBA All Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, connecting fans to unique experiences built to celebrate everything they love about the NBA’s most star-studded event. As the Official 5G Innovation Partner of the NBA, AT&T* will bring its expertise in connectivity to moments across NBA All-Star, including an interactive and customizable AR game featuring NBA stars Paul George and Vince Carter, the hype-worthy AT&T Pregame Concert, headlined by The Kid LAROI and featuring BIA, a one-of-a-kind view of AT&T Slam Dunk that only Shaquille O’Neal can provide, and more.

From 2019-2022, AT&T has invested more than $130 million to boost our network through a series of both permanent and temporary upgrades to Salt Lake City. All this is designed to help residents, first responders and fans stay connected wherever they are. These upgrades include deploying more than 1,600 wireless network improvements, including adding capacity, additions of 5G+ C-Band, 3.45 and mmWave to Band 14 and 5G spectrum, small cells new cell sites and in-building solutions.

Fan activities tip off Friday, Feb. 17 with the opening of the family-friendly NBA Crossover event at Salt Palace Convention Center, culminating with the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Fans in person and watching from home can spend the weekend immersed in 5G experiences, including:

Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal will take to the court for AT&T during Saturday night’s premiere event, AT&T Slam Dunk, using the specially-create Shaq Cam, a handheld camera rig featuring 5G-powered devices that will simultaneously capture the dunks and his real-time reactions to them. Special dunk moments will air during TNT’s exclusive telecast of the event and the full AT&T 5G Slam Dunk Remix will live on the Bleacher Report app and YouTube channel shortly after the live event. Above the Rim Cam Presented by AT&T 5G returns, bringing fans new and unique vantage points throughout the night.

Paul George and Vince Carter will star in AT&T’s Playmaker Arcade AR game, which allows fans onsite at NBA Crossover to turn themselves into a 360 avatar, while fans at home can play along through a web version of the game. AT&T is also collaborating with Google to bring exciting prizes for NBA Crossover participants including their latest Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Fans can also experience the AT&T Pregame Concert with performances by headliner The Kid LAROI and BIA, in person or via an interactive livestream experience powered by AT&T 5G Concert Lens, which lets fans at home choose from a number of exclusive angles streamed directly from 5G connected Google Pixel 7 Pro phones.

AT&T is returning as the presenting partner of the second NBA x HBCU Classic, featuring a division matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams and a halftime show homage to AT&T’s Rising Future Makers, which will be simulcasted on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV. Together the NBA and AT&T will donate a total of $200,000 to the participating schools to support academic resources, athletics and wellness services as part of their respective ongoing commitments to students, faculty and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

In addition to the full week of fan events that will take place throughout Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in collaboration with Human-I-T, AT&T will be distributing 325 computers to those in need as part of their ongoing efforts to help bridge the digital divide. Local Salt Lake City organizations will select families to receive the computers, providing them the access to the large screen devices and resources needed to fully participate in this modern world. NBA Legend and former Utah Jazz player, Boris Diaw, will be on site to help distribute computers to recipient families.

What are people saying?

“NBA fans are among the most engaged, tech-savvy in the world and so we look to them for inspiration as we create unique experiences with AT&T 5G,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president, wireless product marketing – AT&T. “When fans think of NBA All-Star, they envision explosive skills, creative dunks, and huge star-power – all throughout the weekend, AT&T 5G is helping enhance those connections that matters most to basketball fans.”

Why is this important?

Connecting the world is what we’ve always done. Not for a couple of decades, but for nearly 150 years. Safe to say our legacy and experience are unmatched. Since AT&T’s partnerships with the NBA and WNBA began, they partnered to broadcast the first-ever professional sports event in 5G, and then brought 5G to NBA All-Star for the first time in 2020. This year’s NBA All-Star continues that innovation, bringing fans new 5G powered camera angles like the Shaq Cam courtside camera, AT&T 5G Concert Lens and AT&T 5G HoloVision, giving deeper access to the viewer, whether onsite or at home.

AT&T events and activations at the 2023 NBA All-Star include:

NBA Crossover

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center

When: Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday Feb. 19 (11 a.m.- 8 p.m. MT)

NBA Crossover is a three-day, family-friendly event that gives fans the opportunity to fully experience NBA All-Star festivities. AT&T is the marquee partner of NBA Crossover – a 4,800 square-foot activation space that will feature the AT&T Playmaker Arcade, where fans can dunk and dribble utilizing 360-degree body scan technology to create personalized avatars that can come to life in AT&T’s custom-built video games, including the Dunk Championship VR game and Dribble Dash, featuring NBA All-Star avatars of Paul George and Vince Carter. The AT&T Playmaker Arcade will also let fans earn entries for registration and gameplay to win on-site prizes, including tickets to the AT&T Pregame Concert, Google Pixel 7 Pro phones, Paul George signed basketballs, Vince Carter signed jerseys and more.

For fans not onsite in Salt Lake City, a mobile version of the experience will be available at ATT.com/PlaymakerGo beginning today.

AT&T Playmaker Arcade at NBA Crossover

AT&T Bodega by Google Pixel

Where: Google Pixel Playground

When: Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday Feb. 19

An exciting experience where fans can drop by the AT&T Bodega by Google Pixel, learn more about the Pixel 7 Pro on display with lightning-fast 5G connectivity, as well as how to get tickets to the AT&T Pregame Concert.

NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day Presented by AT&T

Where: Huntsman Center

Tune In: NBA TV

When: Saturday, Feb 18 (10:30 a.m. MT)

Fans will have an opportunity to see the NBA All-Stars interviewed by press from around the world. Returning to the NBA will be AT&T 5G HoloVision, which will connect guests in real time from three locations (New York, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City), powered by 5G. Interview moments will be featured on NBA TV. Fans can also tune in to watch the All-Stars and their coaches head to the court for practice.

NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

Where: Huntsman Center

Tune In: Simulcast on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV

When: Saturday, Feb 18 (2 p.m. MT)

AT&T is returning as presenting partner of the NBA x HBCU Classic. Aimed at shining a spotlight on the importance of athletics, academics, and culture of the HBCU community, the game will feature a division matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams. AT&T is committed to providing its AT&T Rising Future Makers with connections and opportunities to reach their dreams and ambitions. As part of the Classic, AT&T will host its 2022 Rising Future Makers Sárah “Lee” Buckner from Hampton University, Rachel Motley from Howard University and Jaivien Kendrick from Bowie State University during the game.

NBA x HBCU Classic Career Fireside and Panel Presented by AT&T

Where: NBA Crossover Courtside Stage

When: Sunday, Feb 19 (11 a.m. MT)

The NBA and AT&T will be extending HBCU Classic programming for an invited group of students, including NBA interns, AT&T Rising Future Makers, Grambling State Tigers and Southern Jaguars. The event will feature a fireside chat between NBA Chief Diversity Officer, Lesley Brown and AT&T Chief Diversity Officer, Michelle Jordan, followed by a panel with prominent HBCU alumni and NBA legends on the topic of career development to inspire the leaders of tomorrow to reach for greater possibilities.

AT&T Slam Dunk

Where: Vivint Arena

Tune In: TNT

When: Saturday, Feb 18 (6 p.m. MT)

AT&T is bringing a new viewing experience to fans for the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk featuring first of its kind footage brought to life by Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq will capture his real-time reactions courtside using a dual-facing camera, simultaneously filming himself and the dunks he is watching – all powered by AT&T 5G. Plus, AT&T Above the Rim Cam Presented by AT&T returns bringing fans new and unique views of the court so they never miss a dunk during TNT’s telecast of the thrilling event.

AT&T Pregame Concert

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center

Tune In: att.com/ConcertLens

When: Sunday, Feb 19 (3 p.m. MT)

Ticket Info HERE.

AT&T will host an exclusive, live-streamed Pregame Concert featuring performances from BIA, presented by AT&T Emerging Voices, and headliner The Kid LAROI. Multiple alternate views will be filmed by three Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, powered by AT&T 5G, allowing fans to direct their own concert experience in real time from home. Fans everywhere can enjoy this experience at att.com/ConcertLens.

Fans can also learn how they can get their AT&T Pregame Concert tickets with purchase of a new 5G smartphone including Pixel 7 Pro2, exclusively from select AT&T & AT&T Authorized Retail stores in Salt Lake City, as well as the AT&T Bodega in the Google Pixel Playground.

The Kid LAROI rose to fame in 2020 following his success with the Billboard Top 10 hit song, “Without You”. Since then, LAROI has gained more than 2 billion streams and multiple Billboard top hits.

Rapper BIA gained popularity following the success of her 2020 hit single “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY,” which took over TikTok. Once her music hit the mainstream charts, she received public support from Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more.

AT&T Blue Carpet

Where: Vivint Arena

Tune In: Various NBA Social Channels

When: Sunday, Feb 19 (4:45 p.m. MT)

The AT&T Blue Carpet returns with host of NBA Today on ESPN, Malika Andrews, where she’ll give fans exclusive head-to-toe fashion coverage of the most notable celebrity attendees. AT&T Blue Carpet will also be live streamed across NBA social media channels.

72nd NBA All-Star Game

Where: Vivint Arena

Tune In: TNT and TBS

When: Sunday Feb 19 (6 p.m. MT)

To bring fans front and center into the NBA All-Star Game on TNT and TBS, Above the Rim Cam Presented by AT&T will give fans unique views of the court so they never have to miss a pass or play.

1 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details

2 Gift with Purchase. Ends 2/18/23 . Whiles supplies last. 1 pair per account holder. 21+. Must download NBA Events app. Restrictions apply. Only select locations. See thanksloyalty.com/VIPconcertoffer for details

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About The NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

