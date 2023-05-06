Ethereum Price Prediction: Crash Panic! Whales Position Themselves For A Sale – Is The Crash Coming? – Outlook India

These represent a new generation of cryptocurrency, each specializing in its niche and providing users with incredible utility on their respective platforms.

Tibetans say the recent Dalai Lama controversy has hurt them and they will continue to protest

The Congress and the BJP are poised for a tough contest in the Karnataka polls with the JD(S) gearing up to be the kingmaker. Will a last-minute campaign push by the BJP disrupt the equation?

Considering queer marriage as an elitist concept is itself elitism, denying working-class queer individuals their right to full citizenship.

Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson of VHP argues that if there is an attempt to name same-sex union as marriage, it would definitely be deemed as a bid to taint the sacred wow of ‘vivaha’.

Experiencing discrimination for being queer alongside having mental illnesses makes it even more challenging to receive social support.

Updated: 11 Apr 2023 3:59 pm

Ethereum (ETH) can’t seem to catch a break these last 10 months. First, it was a crypto crash that devastated the entire market, sending the ETH price tumbling down together with all the rest of the tokens. Then, just as the recovery started, developers fumbled the long-awaited merge, crashing the price once again. And now, when the entire market is surging upward, Ethereum ran into troubles again.

The ETH price fell more than 10% in the last 48 hours, as recession looms over the crypto market. This has caused several experts to predict a massive crash. As whales position themselves for a sale, insider sources are saying that these massive funds will mostly find their new homes among the newcomers on the market, namely Love Hate Inu (LHINU), DeeLance (DLANCE), Metropoly (METRO), Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), and RobotEra (TARO). These represent a new generation of cryptocurrency, each specializing in its niche and providing users with incredible utility on their respective platforms. But before we dig deeper into their merits let's examine more closely Ethereum price prediction and ETH future.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now!<<<

Ethereum is clearly in trouble and it remains to be seen whether it can survive the storm with minimum damage. With its price in a slow, but constant fall, ETH is causing a lot of headaches for its investors. The fact that this is happening while the rest of the market is on a bull run makes it even more worrisome.

Currently selling at around the $1k mark, ETH is very far from its all-time high of $4k. Ethereum continues to feel the downward pressure, fueled by the recent Bitcoin losses. Several major holders are already considering alternatives, which could spell major trouble for ETH. If they start having fire sales, the Ethereum crash may become imminent fact of life, with all the consequences that bring. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives on the market that offer amazing ROI.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now!<<<

Love Hate Inu is a revolutionary new Vote2Earn (V2E) platform that will disrupt the survey industry and offer a new way of conducting online polls. By combining the meme power of doge tokens with the unmatched utility within the platform, LHINU is well on its way to becoming the hottest item on the crypto market in 2023.

LHINU holders will get a chance to vote on any subject that pops up on the platform, from the popularity of politicians to which measure will offer the best chances to combat the effects of global climate change. And if we know something about the Internet people it is that they love to voice their opinions, so Love Hate Inu is almost guaranteed success.

LHINU is currently in presale, with more than $3 million raised so far. Once it hits the open market later this year, its price will explode, earning massive gains for early investors.

>>>Buy Love Hate Inu Now!<<<

DeeLance is an app that will become an indispensable tool in every freelancer’s arsenal. It will offer them a chance to avoid paying expensive fees sites like Upwork love to charge and connect with their clients directly. Based on Web 3.0 technology, DeeLance offers a new and much cheaper way of doing business for millions of freelancers around the globe.

Considering that freelancing is experiencing a major boom worldwide, Deelance is pretty much a slam dunk. The DLANCE presale has just started and there is still a chance to catch this token while it is very cheap. Once the listings start, its price will skyrocket.

>>> Buy DeeLance Now<<<

In today’s real estate market, it is almost impossible for ordinary people to buy a house, let alone invest. Metropoly addresses that issue by offering us a chance for fractal investing. In practice, that means you can start investing in real estate for as little as $100.

Metropoly offers properties from around the globe, ranging from average family homes to luxurious penthouses. Investors will receive a share of the rent according to the size of their investment, while Metropoly will take care of ongoing maintenance and finding renters. This is an excellent opportunity to become a property investor for a very small amount of money.

>>> Buy Metropoly Now<<<

Ecoterra is currently one of the best green cryptos on the market. This amazing platform offers a unique solution to entice people to start taking recycling more seriously by offering them monetary rewards for doing it. All you have to do is access the app and log your recycling every time. You will receive ECOTERRA, the platform’s native currency, as a reward for your troubles.

ECOTERRA is in a presale stage at the moment, selling at just $0.004. The concept ensures that the price, once the token appears on crypto exchanges, will explode, securing massive ROI for people who invested early. Luckily, there is still time to grab some at this price.

>>>Buy Ecoterra Now<<<

The bleak landscape of planet Taro, devastated by a bloody civil war, is slowly coming back to life. The shapes of giant robots emerge from the mist of destruction and start a slow process of rebuilding the once-beautiful world. This is the premise of this amazing metaverse Play2Earn (P2E) game, called RobotEra. In it, players guide their powerful robot avatars trying to rebuild their piece of planet Taro.

Unlike so many other metaverse titles, RobotEra allows its players to own not just in-game assets, but the very real estate they are rebuilding. This interesting concept lets players increase the value of their own piece of the metaverse, allowing for a full immersion into the game.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

With Ethereum on the slides again, whale investors are looking for a safe haven for their capital. Several new tokens have emerged as the front runners for that position, like LHINU, DLANCE, MET, ECOTERRA, and TARO. These newcomers are a clear step above the older cryptos, offering new possibilities and providing their users with unmatched utility.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2023 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source