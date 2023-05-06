Tesla FSD Beta v11.3.4 Going Out to Customers Now – Not a Tesla App

The latest FSD Beta is now rolling out to Tesla employees with FSD Beta v11.3.4. As previously reported, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that one more round of refinement was needed. FSD Beta v11.3.3 had expanded to more than 35% of testers. But it’s being replaced by v11.3.4, which is mainly a bug fix release. It will be Tesla version 2022.45.13
Tesla’s commitment to perfecting its FSD technology is evident in the rapid succession of updates and refinements. The company has used fleet learning, user feedback, and rigorous testing to bring autonomous driving closer to reality. As Tesla continues to expand its fleet of FSD Beta testers, crucial data is gathered to make further enhancements and address challenges faced in previous versions.
The FSD Beta v11.3.4 update builds upon the features and improvements introduced in v11.3.3, which included bug fixes, new driving visualizations, and the “Voice Drive Notes” feature for hands-free feedback on Autopilot disengagement. With v11.3.4, Tesla aims further to enhance the FSD system’s performance and safety. Some improvements in v11.3.3 included:
These updates signify Tesla’s dedication to developing and improving its self-driving technology, moving closer to a future where autonomous vehicles are more commonplace on the roads.
While Tesla works tirelessly to advance its autonomous driving system, Elon Musk continues to emphasize the importance of driver vigilance while using the FSD Beta. The system may not detect all objects or brakes for crossing traffic or stationary objects, particularly at high speeds. However, Tesla’s continuous push for autonomy and commitment to addressing these challenges make it clear that the company prioritizes safety as it moves towards a future with autonomous vehicles.
As FSD Beta v11.3.4 rolls out to employees, we may see it roll out to Tesla owners and enthusiasts later tonight or this weekend. There may be larger waves of it rolling out soon after that.
Update: This update is now going out to some public testers!
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
The excitement around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.1 update continues to build after Elon Musk shared his latest experiences with the system. Musk tweeted about FSD Beta 11.4, stating it was “excellent” after driving to random pin drop locations in Austin, Texas, with “zero safety-critical interventions.”
Musk was responding to a tweet from Whole Mars Catalog, a popular Tesla-focused Twitter account. The tweet showcased the impressive performance of FSD Beta 11.3.6. In a recent video (below), his Tesla successfully navigated from Fort Point to Chestnut Street in San Francisco, California, with zero takeovers. The car demonstrated its ability to handle several situations involving pedestrians safely and effectively.
FSD Beta 11.4 released to Tesla employees two weeks ago. The company prioritized refining vehicle performance rather than introducing new features in this update. Notable improvements include enhanced pedestrian recognition and response, better responsiveness to vulnerable road users, and weather-adaptive speed control.
Tesla’s commitment to perfecting its FSD technology is evident in the rapid succession of updates and refinements. The company has used fleet learning, user feedback, and rigorous testing to bring autonomous driving closer to reality. As Tesla continues to expand its fleet of FSD Beta testers, crucial data is gathered to make further enhancements and address challenges faced in previous versions.
As Tesla moves closer to a public release of FSD Beta 11.4.1, users eagerly await the enhanced safety features and improved driving performance that this cutting-edge technology will bring to their vehicles. Elon Musk’s recent tweet and Whole Mars Blog’s video are sure to heighten anticipation among Tesla owners and enthusiasts.
While Tesla works tirelessly to advance its autonomous driving system, Elon Musk continues to emphasize the importance of driver vigilance while using the FSD Beta. The system may not detect all objects or brakes for crossing traffic or stationary objects, particularly at high speeds. However, Tesla’s continuous push for autonomy and commitment to addressing these challenges make it clear that the company prioritizes safety as it moves towards a future with autonomous vehicles.
Tesla’s 2023.12 software update brings many new features and improvements, but the undocumented changes are some of the most intriguing. These minor, lesser-known updates enhance the user experience and showcase Tesla’s commitment to continuous innovation. So far, we have spotted ten undocumented changes in the latest build.
Automatic Emergency Braking has been improved and will now stop for vehicles traveling perpendicularly and supports higher speeds, up to 124 mph (200 km/h). It also has limited support while traveling in reverse.
Tesla has updated the reverse camera app slightly, there is now a separate button on the top right corner to show or hide your repeater cameras. Hiding and showing your repeater cameras previously required swiping up or down on the reverse camera feed.
The vehicle visualization that appears when parked can now be rotated for different viewing angles. This one doesn’t have any real world use, but it’s fun to view all the details Tesla has put into the visualization.
When you’re searching for a destination, each search results will now display the distance from your current location. Tesla has also made the pin look more like a button, to make it clear that it’s a separate button. Tapping on the name will route directly to the destination, while tapping the pin will bring up more detail about the destination, including reviews, phone number and photos.
Owners can now rename their vehicles directly through the Tesla app. Simply tap the current name, input the new one, and press “OK.”
The font of the speedometer has a little more weight to it, making it more visible at a glance.
Drivers can adjust wiper speed without touching the touchscreen at all. On a Model 3 or Y, you’ll need to tap the button at the end of the left stalk. This will wipe the windshield once and bring up the wiper controls on screen. You can then tilt the steering wheel’s left scroll wheel to cycle through the various wiper speeds.
Users have more control over air suspension settings, including toggling height and speed adjustments on and off for a given location.
A plus sign (+) icon replaces the heart for favoriting songs. Same functionality, but for some reason Tesla felt a plus sign worked better across the various music services.
Tesla Theater icons are now square, app-like icons instead of horizontal logos, which happen to match the WeChat apps Tesla released in China. Could this mean something more?
When you open the app drawer by tapping on the ellipsis in the launcher, all available options are now displayed. A Customize button is also included at the top for easy access.
The charging menu in Controls > Charging has also been given a facelift. The unneeded vehicle visualization is now gone, which makes the battery slider much larger and easier to use. It’s also much more fluid than in previous versions.
You’ve likely already noticed this one, but Tesla has started to add ‘New’ labels to each new option or function. Tesla will likely continue to add these labels in future updates to make owners more aware of any changes.
Tesla 2023.12 update has been the largest and most exciting since the 2022 Holiday Update. This update includes the ability to answer your phone with the steering wheel, as well as adjust popular functions such as change acceleration mode and modify the HVAC fan speed, all without touching the screen.
It also included the ability to change the size of text on the screen, which has been a feature that has been requested for quite a while now.
With the 2023.12 update, Tesla continues to enhance the driving experience for its users. Explore the full range of features and undocumented changes of this update by checking out our Tesla release notes for 2023.12.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.8.
The excitement around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.1 update continues to build after Elon Musk shared hi…
Tesla’s 2023.12 software update brings many new features and improvements, but the undocumented changes are some of t…
Tesla has once again raised the bar in electric vehicle performance with the release of the Model S Plaid Track Packa…
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios used the Tesla app to help authorities recover his stolen Model X after an indi…
Tesla is set to introduce its innovative “Drive on Sunshine” feature, which allows Tesla owners to charge their cars …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios used the Tesla app to help authorities recover his stolen Model X after an indi…
Tesla is set to introduce its innovative “Drive on Sunshine” feature, which allows Tesla owners to charge their cars …
In a remarkable discovery, three untouched Tesla Roadsters from 2010 have emerged from their long slumber in a Chines…
Tesla has reopened orders for the highly sought-after Model 3 Long Range in the U.S. after the configuration had been…
Tesla Inc. has recently adjusted its pricing strategy, increasing the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in C…
The European Commission intends to prioritize the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Regulation on…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.8.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla FSD Beta v11.3.4 Going Out to Customers Now – Not a Tesla App
The latest FSD Beta is now rolling out to Tesla employees with FSD Beta v11.3.4. As previously reported, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that one more round of refinement was needed. FSD Beta v11.3.3 had expanded to more than 35% of testers. But it’s being replaced by v11.3.4, which is mainly a bug fix release. It will be Tesla version 2022.45.13