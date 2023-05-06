Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 19 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Vengeance is coming

Boyd Holbrook and B.J. Novak, Vengenace

Vengeance is coming for Jack Ryan. B.J. Novak, once and forever Ryan from The Office, wrote, directed, and starred in Vengeance, a dark comedy film about a podcaster (Novak) who heads to Texas to investigate the murder of a woman he once hooked up with. It just came to Amazon Prime Video and sits at No. 7 on Prime Video’s Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Thursday, Jan. 19. It’s the only new entry on the charts, so Jack Ryan, Hunters, The Rig, Jurassic World Dominion, and Reacher still make up the top 5.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we’ll also chime in on whether or not they’re worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn’t always mean it’s good, right? And to help you plan what you’ll watch next, we’ve added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 20

Logan Lerman, Hunters

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It’s a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

For fans of: Nazi stompin’, cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It’s a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon’s hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

Clare Coulter, Three Pines

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre’s literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums

Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn’t

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It’s a solid shoot ’em up adaptation of Jack Carr’s book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Jan. 19

source