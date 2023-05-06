India Has Emerged Among Top Three Markets For ChatGPT AI-Powered Bing Preview: Microsoft – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 07 Apr 2023 11:28 AM (IST)

Bing’s new features would have an impact on the news industry by providing links to drive more content and traffic to people. ( Image Source : Microsoft )

According to Yusuf Mehdi, the Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft, the new Bing preview, which has integrated the ChatGPT AI, has helped India emerge as one of the top three markets for the search engine. Mehdi told PTI that Bing’s visual capabilities, including the new knowledge cards, have helped improve search results and allow richer views of the searches.

Mehdi further stated that India is the top market for image creators, a unique feature that is not available in Google’s search engine. Bing is unique in its ability to offer chat and search in one integrated product, which has been well-received by users. The Bing preview has been positively received by users in India, who have used many of the new features that Microsoft has recently launched.

ALSO READ: Bing AI Daily Chat Limits Increased By Microsoft: Check Details

Mehdi pointed out that Bing is capable of answering complicated questions that Google cannot answer because of its integration of the ChatGPT AI. This has helped Bing respond to complex queries and offer richer search results than Google. According to Mehdi, the new Bing preview’s unique features, including knowledge cards and stories, are something that Google does not offer. Bing’s offering of search and chat in one integrated product is something that is distinct from Google’s approach, which has a separate chat product called Bard that is different from Google search.

Mehdi stated that Bing’s new features would have an impact on the news industry by providing links to drive more content and traffic to people. This will allow Bing to provide more clear answers to queries, but not necessarily the article or great reporting. Mehdi believes that this will lead to more traffic going to news agencies and publishers due to Bing’s efforts to provide better answers.

ALSO READ: Bored Of ChatGPT? Here Are 10 Alternatives Worth Checking Out

India has become one of the top three markets for Microsoft’s new Bing preview, which incorporates the ChatGPT AI, and is its biggest image creator market. The Bing preview has received positive feedback from users in India, who have used many of the new features launched by Microsoft. Bing’s unique features, including knowledge cards and stories, are something that Google does not offer, as per Mehdi.

Samsung Bans Use Of ChatGPT-Like Generative AI Tools On Company Devices

AI ‘Godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton ‘Regrets’ His Work, But Says ‘Somebody Else Would Have’ Done It If He Hadn’t

ChatGPT Users Will Now Be Able To Turn Off Chat History

OPINION: Will AI Completely Replace Human Workers? Not Likely

How ChatGPT’s Success Is Shaping AI’s Future In India

‘Karnataka Can’t Progress Until…’: Sonia Gandhi’s Fresh Salvo At BJP In Hubballi

Manipur Violence: Death Toll Rises To 54, CM N Biren Singh Holds All-Party Meeting. Top Points

‘Doesn’t Know Where To Draw The Line’: Protesting Wrestlers Recount Experience With WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll: Will Congress Make A Comeback In Karnataka? Check Congress, BJP, JD(S) Seat Range Projection

King Charles III Crowned UK Monarch In Traditional Ceremony With Modern, Multi-Faith Touch — Key Points

source