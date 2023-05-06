Ethereum Merge and what it means for the crypto industry | World … – World Economic Forum

Ethereum Merge is a move towards sustainability in the crypto-currency industry. Image: Getty Images

Listen to the article

How is the World Economic Forum promoting the responsible use of blockchain?

Create a free account and access your personalized content collection with our latest publications and analyses.

License and Republishing

World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.

A weekly update of the most important issues driving the global agenda

You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our

privacy policy.

Blockchain for Scaling Climate Action

5 charts on what Americans think about cryptocurrency

Michelle Faverio and Olivia Sidoti

April 18, 2023

2022 was a hard year for crypto — but it may have been just what the industry needed

Dante Disparte and Mandeep Walia

April 14, 2023

Guidelines for Improving Blockchain’s Environmental, Social and Economic Impact

How we create an international framework for privacy-preserving digital ID

Brett McDowell

March 30, 2023

Recommendations for the Digital Voluntary and Regulated Carbon Markets

About Us

Events

Media

More from the Forum

Partners & Members

Language Editions

Privacy Policy & Terms of Service

© 2023 World Economic Forum

source