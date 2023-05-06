Home Latest News What's Up: March 2023 Skywatching Tips from NASA | Science … –...

What's Up: March 2023 Skywatching Tips from NASA | Science … – Science@NASA

By
Charles Miller
-

What are some skywatching highlights in March 2023?
Following their close approach in the sky on March 1, Venus and Jupiter go their separate ways. Venus climbs higher each evening, while Jupiter exists the morning sky at month’s end. And those with binoculars of a small telescope can seek out dwarf planet Ceres, which is at its brightest this month.
NASA Official: Dana Bolles
Last updated: May 06, 2023

source

Previous articleEthereum Merge and what it means for the crypto industry | World … – World Economic Forum
Charles Miller
https://www.inferse.com
He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.