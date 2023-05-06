What's Up: March 2023 Skywatching Tips from NASA | Science … – Science@NASA

What are some skywatching highlights in March 2023?

Following their close approach in the sky on March 1, Venus and Jupiter go their separate ways. Venus climbs higher each evening, while Jupiter exists the morning sky at month’s end. And those with binoculars of a small telescope can seek out dwarf planet Ceres, which is at its brightest this month.

