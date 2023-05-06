How to Purchase and Watch a Racing America PPV – Racing America

ASA STARS Tour

We walk you through the process so you can enjoy your racing action.

Modifieds

We want to make sure you’re set to access all the great pay-per-view action that Racing America has to offer, so we made a short video to help you through the process. You can also contact our customer care team online at any time at support@racingamerica.com and they can also assist.

Due to contractual obligations with our series and track partners, we are required to make a handful of events available only as pay-per-view options. Unfortunately, pay-per-view events are not included in your monthly or annual RacingAmerica.TV subscription. Please know though, that a significant portion of each pay-per-view sale goes right back to these partners, so your purchase is also directly supporting them, even if you can’t be there in person.

There are two ways to purchase a pay-per-view event on Racing America.

The first and most recommended option is to go online via any web browser to RacingAmerica.TV and purchase there. If you already have an account, then simply log in, find the event you are looking for under the pay-per-view events tab or by searching, and purchase directly there. If you don’t have a RacingAmerica.TV account, then no problem, you can create one for free at checkout so you can purchase your event.

Once you purchase online at RacingAmerica.TV, then you can watch your event directly on your computer, and your purchase will also follow you to all your Racing America mobile and TV apps like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple & Android mobile and TV apps to name a few.

The second option is to purchase the pay-per-view event directly in one of these Racing America mobile or TV apps. The in-app purchase option is what it’s called, but it’s only available on Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire TV apps. In-app purchases are currently not available on our Roku and Samsung Tizen apps currently. If you have one of those apps though, then don’t worry, just rewind back to option one and you will be good to go!

Once you complete your purchase, you can access your event at any time by logging into your account on RacingAmerica.TV or any of our Racing America mobile or TV apps to find your purchase.

If those options worked for you, then enjoy your event! But if you are having questions on how to do this or how to find your event, then keep reading.

Once logged in online at RacingAmerica.TV, make sure to click on the “Account” circle in the top right corner of the website and select “Account settings,” then “Purchases,” to find and view all events you have successfully purchased. If you are using the mobile version of the website, account settings may be found in the menu bar in the top left corner of the window. Click “Purchases,” then locate your pay-per-view purchase from the list and click “View Product.”

On the RacingAmerica.TV apps, your pay-per-view purchases can be located in one of two places. Before you look though, make sure you are logged in to the app with the same account you made the purchase with.

On most apps, you can navigate to the left side of the screen to open a red menu bar. There, select library, hen scroll down to a section labeled “Purchased.” Any purchased pay-per-view events on your account will be located here. On other apps, you can find the “Library” tab in a menu bar at the top or bottom of the screen. There, select “Library”, then scroll down to see your purchases.

Just a reminder, you can also contact our customer care team with any issues on purchasing a pay-per-view event or trying to view a purchased event. Please contact them any time at support@racingamerica.com and they will get back to you as quickly as possible.

We hope this was helpful to you. All these apps and viewing options don’t make it easy, but we try to make our events available to as many people in as many places as possible.

