FTX/Binance News Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH … – Analytics Insight

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) scrambled on the news that Binance backed out on its bailout for its rival FTX, stoking staggering chaos in the cryptocurrency market.
The abrupt Binance reversal caused massive losses to Bitcoin and Ethereum investors, pushing them to seek refuge in The Hideaways (HDWY), the best alternative amid strong selling pressures.
Bitcoin (BTC), a barometer of confidence in the sector, recently plunged to a two-year low after Binance scrapped its deal to rescue FTX, noting due diligence concerns.
Accordingly, Bitcoin has lost 15.90% over the past seven days, sitting at $17,598.57 amid jitters of further crypto market volatility if FTX collapses.
Binance’s reversed action has left FTX users unable to withdraw from the exchange, which is used for transactions with digital tokens like BTC.
In line with this, analysts cited that the current risk-off stance could further amplify, and Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $10,000 at the end of 2022.
On the other hand, the pressure on FTX unmoved the soaring success of The Hideaways (HDWY). The new project is underpinned by real-world utility, making it a safe haven amid harsh market conditions.
Ethereum (ETH), the second-leading crypto by market cap, is far worse off than Bitcoin, sinking 14.40% to $1,302.30 in the 7-day timeline.
Accordingly, Ethereum is caught in the market bloodbath as investors react to the Binance-FTX bombshell, with ETH 2022 price predictions below the $1000 mark.
The brutal sell-off has wiped out over $180 billion from the market, reflecting the uncertainty amid the big market-shifting news.
FTX is one of the biggest spot and derivatives exchanges by volume worldwide. The platform has extensive connections to Ethereum (ETH) competitor, Solana, triggering a liquidity crisis among these exchanges.
Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) traders are safe from liquidity issues as the real-estate project has locked its HDWY token’s liquidity forever, ensuring price stability!
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders could still save their money by switching to The Hideaways (HDWY).
The presale superstar provides amazing feats that no other token can provide amid the staggering risk-off sentiment.
Security and high returns have been the top priority of The Hideaways, allowing investors to hold NFTs that are backed by cherry-picked luxury properties.
At the same time, The Hideaways (HDWY) has passed a security audit by Solidproof, enticing more investors to hop in the project.
The Hideaways presale is still ongoing, and each HDWY token is offered at a low of $0.072, under a market value of $72 million. The inferior market cap sets the high-tier real estate initiative to grow tremendously up to 40x ROI in 2023, a better position than Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
