20 must-play blockbusters on PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue … – PlayStation

Explore a unique vision of far-future North America, where iconic locations lie ruined and reclaimed by nature and colossal mechanical beasts stalk the land.

Follow Aloy of the Nora, the saviour of Meridian, as her journey continues into America’s ‘Forbidden West’ – a dangerous new stretch of the former United States, where warring tribes vie for territory and a mysterious plague cripples the land and its people.

For players who liked: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Ghost of Tsushima

Genre: Open-world / role-playing game

Embark on a thrilling teen horror, in a gruelling branching-narrative adventure from Until Dawn creator Supermassive Games.

As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the counsellors of Hackett’s Quarry celebrate. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse and the group finds themselves hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister.

For players who liked: Until Dawn, Life is Strange: True Colours

Genre: Horror

Crashland onto Atropos, a shifting planet of alien biomes, ancient civilizations, and scores of inhabitants who are less than thrilled by your arrival.

At Returnal’s core are flow-state gunplay and an atmospheric electronica soundtrack, pulled together by a central mystery that will keep you coming back for more.

For players who liked: Alienation, Hades, Doom Eternal

Genre: Action / roguelike

If the Supervillains of Marvel’s New York thought they’d get an easy ride with Spider-Man out of town, they’ve got another thing coming.

The follow-up to Insomniac Games’ incredibly realized Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) delivers a heartfelt coming-of-age story and builds on its predecessor’s hefty combat. All in the space of a condensed runtime.

For players who liked: Batman Arkham Knight, inFAMOUS: Second Son

Genre: Open-world / Super Hero

Discover the origins of the iconic ‘DOOM Slayer’ and his enduring mission to rip and tear in the latest cutting-edge chapter of the influential series.

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Set out on an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stave off the final destruction of humanity. Combine ferocious speed, unstoppable force, and devastating weaponry as you tear Hell’s minions limb from limb.

For players who liked: Borderlands 3, Dead Space

Genre: First-person shooter / horror

Seek your legacy and leave your mark on the map in UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Experience Naughty Dog’s thrilling, cinematic storytelling and the iconic franchise’s largest blockbuster action set pieces.

Discover lost history with the charismatic yet complex thieves, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they travel the world with a sense of wonder, pursuing extraordinary adventures and lost lore.

For players who liked: The Last of Us Part I, Control

Genre: Action / single-player

Slip on the mask of Star-Lord and lead your fellow Guardians through this explosive sci-fi adventure.

A stellar blend of tactical third-person combat, killer tunes, and irreverent humour. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an absolute blast for fans of single-player stories with loads to explore.

For players who liked: Marvel’s Spider-Man, Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Genre: Action / Super Hero

Embark on a co-op-focused, sci-fi shooter from the creator of Bulletstorm.

Create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet of Enoch. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains, and desert.

Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay.

For players who liked: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Destiny 2

Genre: Team shooter / looter-shooter

Face the unknown in a vision of Tokyo overrun by deadly supernatural forces; where the actions of a dangerous occultist, have caused the city’s bustling population to vanish in an instant.

Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face a reality beyond your imagining in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

For players who liked: Resident Evil 4, Deathloop

Genre: Open-world / horror

Join the war against the Ridden in a thrilling co-op first-person shooter from the creator of Left 4 Dead.

Battle terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. It’s up to you and your friends to fight the threat of extinction, eradicate the Ridden and reclaim the world. Fight your way through a dynamic, perilous world in a four-player co-op story campaign where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions.

For players who liked: Days Gone, Dying Light 2

Genre: Team shooter / horror

Bring grand mythological adventure to life as Fenyx, a winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master legendary powers, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology.

A fresh and witty take on the open-world action-adventure genre, Immortals Fenyx Rising features dynamic action, combat, and stories inspired by Greek mythology.

For players who liked: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Tchia

Genre: Role-playing game / open-world

Wield unique psionic powers in a bold imagining of a distant, far-future earth overrun by deranged mutants known as ‘Others’.

Join the Other Suppression Force (OSF) in a stylish JRPG from Namco Bandai Entertainment and harness acute extra-sensory psionic abilities to fight back against the onslaught from above as humanity’s last line of defence.

For players who liked: Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy XV

Genre: Role-playing game / JRPG

Shoot and loot your way through a mayhem-fuelled return to the over-the-top world of Borderlands in a long-awaited addition to the acclaimed FPS series.

At the hard edge of the galaxy lies a group of planets ruthlessly exploited by militarized corporations and brimming with loot and violence. This is your home – the Borderlands. Now, a crazed cult known as The Children of the Vault has emerged and is spreading like an interstellar plague. Only you, Vault Hunter, have the allies and arsenal to take them down.

For players who liked: Destiny 2, Battlefield 2042

Genre: Looter shooter / team shooter

Grab your bike, skis, snowboard or wingsuit, and squad up with your friends and jump into the massive multiplayer playground. Compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass PvP races with more than 50 other players.

Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred!

For players who liked: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2, Gran Turismo 7

Genre: Open-world / sports

Take control of any animal or object in a tropical open-world adventure where you can climb, glide, swim and sail around a vast and beautiful archipelago inspired by New Caledonia. in this physics-driven adventure game.

Take Tchia on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Fully animated cutscenes voiced in traditional language punctuate your journey, while an original orchestral score infused with local sounds creates a unique and immersive world.

For players who liked: Outer Wilds, Journey

Genre: Open-world / adventure

Relive the legendary saga of Goku and other familiar fighters from the Dragon Ball Z universe in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Engage in epic battles as you explore the world of Draon Ball Z world fighting, fishing, eating, and training with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and many other iconic warriors.

Explore the new areas and embark on new adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.

For players who liked: Ghost of Tsushima, Dragon Ball FighterZ

Genre: Open-world / JPRG

Blistering speed meets impeccable control in the latest thrilling chapter of Capcom’s long-running hack-and-slash adventure, Devil May Cry.

Join Dante, Nero and V as a new demonic threat invades our world, hurtling the legendary devil hunters back into the fray with ferocious and fast-paced combat, brutal bosses, and incredible cinematic set pieces.

For players who liked: Nioh 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Genre: Action / single-player

Take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, facing an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit.

Finally free, discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, recruiting a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, weigh into a conflict brewing beneath the surface of Yokohama and rise to become heroes.

For players who liked: Yakuza 0, Mafia: Definitive Edition

Genre: Role-playing game / JRPG

Enjoy your stay on Blackreef island! We recommend: joining in the jive of two assassins with two very different endgames.

Whether you choose a stealthy or all-guns-blazing approach, DEATHLOOP is the stage where you set the tempo of your targets’ demise. Embrace the chaos, feel the funky tunes and let the good times loop.

For players who liked: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal

Genre: First-person shooter

Embrace a volatile supernatural ability and uncover dark secrets buried by a small town in Life Is Strange: True Colours, an emotional, narrative-led adventure game brimming with mystery.

Alex Chen always thought her long-suppressed ability was a curse. With the psychic power of Empathy, she can detect and manipulate the emotions of those around her. However, when her brother dies in an apparent accident, it may be the only thing that can uncover the truth of what really happened.

For players who liked: Gone Home, Tales from the Borderlands

Genre: Narrative / adventure

