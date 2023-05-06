Battlefield 2042 – PS4 & PS5 Games – PlayStation

Battlefield 2042 is an exhilarating first-person shooter that marks the return of the iconic all-out warfare the franchise is well known for.

Set in a near-future world transformed by disorder, you’ll have to adapt and overcome dynamic battlegrounds with the help of your squad and an arsenal of cutting-edge weapons and vehicles.

With support for 128 players on PlayStation 5*, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Participate in massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone.

*Up to 64 players supported on PlayStation 4.

There’s no time to hesitate with Battlefield 2042 – Season 4: Eleventh Hour

As class-based combat returns, rally your squad and dominate on a rocky South African battlefield ideal for close-quarters mayhem.

Use new weapons, unlock epic rewards through the Battle Pass and deploy as Recon Specialist Blasco.

Play through 100 tiers in the Battlefield 2042 – Season 4 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content including new cosmetics, weapons, a new Specialist, gadget, vehicle, 1,300 BFC and time-limited XP Boosters.

*Free Battle Pass content requires gameplay to unlock.

**Premium Battle Pass content requires Year 1 Pass (available for Gold/Ultimate edition owners) or Season 4 Battle Pass (sold separately) and gameplay to unlock.

If you’re new to Battlefield 2042, deploy with this Welcome Pack, containing:

Introducing 7 vast maps for up to 128* players. From Seoul’s cities to Egypt’s deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment.

*128 players available on PlayStation 5. Up to 64 players available on PlayStation 4

Unleash your combat creativity through a full roster of cutting-edge weapons, vehicles, jets, helis, and all-new equipment inspired by the near-future of 2042.

Battlefield’s massive, iconic sandbox mode returns – this time supporting 128 players. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds.

Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

The return of Breakthrough sees two teams – Attackers and Defenders – battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective.

Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choices and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Change the rules of war and discover unexpected battles across the wide universe of Battlefield.

Replay the reimagined classics Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 – or deploy on these timeless maps with the modern arsenal and content of Battlefield 2042.

Get the intel you need on this tense new, squad-focused survival experience. Battlefield Hazard Zone combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

You must locate and retrieve critical Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield, while fighting opposing squads with the same objective and Occupying Forces.

Choose your role on the battlefield

Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.

Class Type: Recon. Speciality: X6-Infiltration Device. Trait: Ambush Expert

Class Type: Engineer. Speciality: Mounted Vulcan Station Minigun. Trait: Repair

Specialty: XM370A semi-automatic Airburst Launcher. Trait: Perseverance.

Specialty: Anti-Vehicle. Trait: Armor Hunter. Weapon: G-84 TGM (Fire TV Guided Missile).

Specialty: Fortification System. Trait: Veteran.

Specialty: Grappling Hook. Trait: Nimble.

Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol. Trait: Combat Surgeon.

Specialty: SG-36 Sentry System. Trait: Sentry Operator.

Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone. Trait: Movement Sensor.

Specialty: Cyber Warfare Suite. Trait: Trojan Network.

Specialty: SOB-8 Ballistic Shield. Trait: Blast Resistant.

Specialty: Smart Explosives. Trait: Wingsuit.

Specialty: Loadout Crate. Trait: Trauma Specialist.

Specialty: EMG-X Scanner. Trait: Threat Perception.

