Best Black Friday iPad deals: prices as low as $269, live updates – AppleInsider

AppleInsider is bringing you the best iPad deals for Black Friday 2022, with discounts of up to $550 off and exclusive savings on the new M2 iPad Pro.

The lowest prices of the season are here, with the iPad 9th Gen falling to $269, the iPad Air marked down to $499.99 and this closeout M1 iPad Pro now $550 off.

Black Friday iPad sales

11-inch iPad Pro M2 deals

12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 discounts

Blowout specials

2020 11″ iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $769 ($530 off) at Adorama

2021 12.9″ iPad Pro (M1, 1TB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $1,249.99 ($550 off) at Amazon

iPad accessories

Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 ($40 off) at Amazon

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5″ iPad Pro and iPad Air: $64.99 ($105 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine's best-of-the-web finds have included rock-bottom prices on MacBooks, iPads, iPhone accessories and more.

