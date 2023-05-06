Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2023 – IndieWire – IndieWire

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

It’s the beginning of a new year and if you’ve already caught up on everything that’s a must-see in film and television for 2022, than Hulu has you covered with plenty of new offerings. The Disney-owned streaming service is coming into 2023 with plenty of appealing choices, including the second season of “How I Met Your Father.”

Debuting back in January of 2022, “How I Met Your Father” is a spin-off series to the popular CBS sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother” that aired from 2005 to 2014. The show stars Hilary Duff as a young woman navigating the dating scene in the hopes of landing the man that will be the titular father of the show’s title. Season 2 consists of a whopping 20 episodes to air weekly on Hulu.

“How I Met Your Father” Season 2 streams on Hulu starting January 24.

Below you’ll find everything coming to Hulu in January 2023.

January 1

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 15

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

January 22

January 23

January 24

January 25

January 26

January 27

January 31

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

source