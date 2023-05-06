Rivian cuts 2022 production estimates in half – TheFabricator.com

Rivian R1T pickup truck

Rivian Automotive Inc. has announced that supply chain problem could cut its 2022 production of electric vehicles to 25,000, half the number it had estimated previously.

According to Reuters, Rivian said it has built 1,410 vehicles this year as of March 8, with 83,000 pre-orders for its R1T pickup and R1S utility vehicle. The automaker expects supply chain constraints to continue through 2022.

