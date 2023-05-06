The Roku Channel Adds 11 New Channels – Cord Cutters News

By

Recently The Roku Channel quietly rolled out 11 new channels to promote their on-demand content. These channels show up as part of the live guide but show you suggested on-demand content.

These new channels include:

Channel 165 Spotlight on-demand

Channel 255 Marathons on-demand

Channel 323 Just Movies on-demand

Channel 370 Scene Stealers on-demand

Channel 394 Family Night on-demand

Channel 443 Home & DIY on-demand

Channel 500 Crime on-demand

Channel 550 Streaming Hits on-demand

Channel 803 Comedy on-demand

Channel 979 en Espanol on-demand

Channel 1129 Action Packed on-demand

Currently, these new channels are only available through the Roku Channel app. If you are using the built-in live TV guide on your Roku TV, for example, you won’t find them. We also couldn’t find them on The Roku Channel website, but we could find them through the Roku Channel on Roku Players.

This news comes as The Roku Channel last fall added 120 select episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite Adult Swim series and shorts beginning September 23. Highlights include Vindicators 2, the digital spin-off to hit animated comedy Rick and Morty, the Rick and Morty-inspired anime shorts, and the Aqua Teen Hunger Force digital spin-off Aquadonk Side Pieces, alongside episodes of famed Adult Swim series Robot Chicken, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Metalocalypse, and more.

