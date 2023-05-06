Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Ecosystem Strikes a Chord with American Music … – CryptoGlobe

Prepare for a groundbreaking collaboration as the Shiba Inu ecosystem finds an unlikely ally in the music world.

Shiba Inu ecosystem and PawZone, founded by JD, a well-known member of the Shiba Inu community, are reportedly set to collaborate with renowned American musician Scott Page on various undisclosed NFT-related projects.

Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency project inspired by the popular internet meme of the Shiba Inu dog breed. It was created as an alternative to Dogecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem comprises three unique tokens, each serving a different purpose. $SHIB, the primary token, functions as a decentralized, community-driven currency accessible to millions worldwide. Launched in late 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, $SHIB has gained global recognition and can be used as payment at numerous locations, either directly or through third-party intermediaries.

Scott Page is a well-known American musician who plays the saxophone and guitar. He is most famous for his association with the rock band Pink Floyd, for whom he performed during the “Delicate Sound of Thunder” tour in the late 1980s. He has also played with other notable musical acts such as Toto, Supertramp, and Michael Jackson. Alongside his music career, Page is an entrepreneur and technology investor, having established various companies in the music and technology industries.

According to an article (titled “Shiba Inu to Partner with Legendary Musician Scott Page”) by Albert Brown for The Crypto Basic that was published earlier today, the news came to light when JD shared a video clip of Page enthusiastically discussing the upcoming partnership between the Shiba Inu ecosystem, PawZone, and himself. Page spoke about his excitement for future collaborations with JD at a recent space exploration event, despite JD’s absence. ShibaZam, another prominent SHIB community member who attended the event, confirmed the collaboration between the PawZone team and Scott Page on an NFT project.

#SHIBARMY here’s a message by Scott Page from Pink Floyd!

Pink Floyd x #Pawzaar 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xmNjw2eNtZ

In response to rumors suggesting the announcement was a paid advertisement, JD clarified that no payment was made to Page, emphasizing that they had discussed potential collaborations. ShibaZam supported this statement, highlighting that education, community, and growth were the main driving factors for Page, not financial gain.

@jds_updates is correct #Shibarmy paid @iamscottpage no money, the money is not a motivator for Scott his motivation is community, education and growth. Scott was paid with the love and trust from #SHIBARMY and #ShibariumProjects within our ecosystem! Let’s grow! pic.twitter.com/7xh04v7VcI

Per The Crypto Basic’s article, While the partnership details remain unknown at the moment, speculation points to an NFT collaboration. The PawZone ecosystem includes Pawzaar, a native NFT marketplace on Shibarium, which aims to host unique collections. The marketplace also hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with renowned sculptor Jack Storms.

The article went on to say that Scott Page’s interest in Web3 technology led him to create Think:NFT, which is “an ecosystem of NFT talent and community events, with the mission of empowering artists & technologists to collectively elevate culture.” Apparently, ShibaZam revealed that PawZone would be partnering with Page’s platform.

@iamscottpage has been working so hard the last few years to turn web3 into the mecha of commerce and entertainment and has developed a state of the art platform, application (@jds_updates) @PawZoneOfficial own platform and his integration will make open sea look like a child’s… pic.twitter.com/otzpkTfduC

The views and opinions expressed by the author, or any people mentioned in this article, are for informational purposes only, and they do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading cryptoassets comes with a risk of financial loss.

