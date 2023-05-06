AT&T Adds the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – AT&T

Download release (PDF)

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be Available In-Store and Online Apr. 1

What’s the News? Step up your A-game when AT&T* brings the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G to America’s Most Reliable 5G Network1, reaching more than 18,000 cities and towns nationwide. Beginning Apr. 1, this 5G-capable device will be available for purchase in-store and online and will cost $449.99 or $12.50/mo. on a 36-month installment plan.2

AT&T Enterprise Business customers can purchase the Galaxy A53 5G for as low as $149.99 on a two-year agreement. They can also save an additional $100 by purchasing the device through Premier.3

Why is this important? If you’re a conscious shopper looking for a high-quality performance smartphone at an affordable price, look no further. In addition to having access to our fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G Network4, the Galaxy A53 5G is also a 5G+ (mid-band) capable device. We recently introduced a new 5G+ (mid-band) enhanced spectrum that will provide both an optimal mix of ultra-fast speeds and broad coverage, therefore you can stream your favorite TV show, download the latest movie and more where 5G+ (mid-brand) coverage is available.

Cool Features for All. Enjoy a power-packed performance with the fastest speed in the Galaxy A Series family with the Galaxy A53 5G. Expandable storage provides capacity to keep memories for generations to come, indulge in 6.5-inches of the entertainment you love on a crystal-clear screen, jam out in surround-sound with studio speakers and be more productive with a long-lasting battery to keep you powered throughout the day.5

What about Plans + Security? Pick the perfect plan for each family member on your account with AT&T Unlimited Your WaySM. Plans start from $35/mo. per line for 4 lines.6 All unlimited plans include 5G access and AT&T ActiveArmorSM security, which provides 24/7 proactive network security plus free security apps so your device can stay protected against fraud call blocking and suspected spam risk alerts. With unlimited data at such an affordable price, you can stream, game, browse and enjoy the speed of 5G from your new device.

FirstNet Ready®. The new Galaxy A53 5G come FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet® – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that’s 5G or LTE.7

Shop the Way You Want. Shop the way you want with convenient shopping options made just for you. Want help picking out the perfect device and plan? Get Live Shopping Assistance with the help from a Virtual Expert. Need it quick, get same day pick up either in-store or curbside pick-up, or enjoy our free white glove delivery and expert setup service as soon as the day you order with AT&T Right To YouSM. 8 You can also use myAT&T app to easily add a line or upgrade your device and remember when you order online you get free shipping and returns.

Savings for Samsung Accessories. Add one of your favorite Samsung accessories to your shopping list with huge savings at AT&T.

New Galaxy A53 5G Available for Cricket Too. Starting April 1, the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available for purchase online and in-store for Cricket Wireless customers.

Our Connectivity Mission. Our mission is to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you’re at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network with the nation’s fastest growing fiber internet provider11, so you have a seamless experience from a single source – AT&T. Being the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America’s first responders with FirstNet®. Built with AT&T, FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

For more information, check out att.com/galaxya535g.

1Most Reliable 5G Network based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis.

2Requires $449.99 on 0% APR 36-month installment agmt. $0 down for well-qualified customers. $30 Activ./upgrade & other fees, charges, taxes & restr’s apply.

3Avail. only to qual. business customers. Req’s new line or upgrade of existing line. Fees (incl. for early termination), charges & restr’s apply. See offer details.

4AT&T 5G requires compatible plan. 5G is not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

5Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

6Price is for AT&T Unlimited Starter and is after Autopay and paperless billing discount. Taxes and fees extra. AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

7FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Plans sold separately. Limited to eligible public safety entities (first responders and select support personnel). Limited availability; Coverage not available everywhere. Additional restrictions apply. See http://www.firstnet.com for details. 5G+ Service: Req’s a compatible 5G+ device, FirstNet SIM, FirstNet 5G rate plan, and no Custom APN. Not avail. in most areas; 5G+ service is avail. only in limited parts of select cities. Other restrictions apply.

8Same day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only. Go to att.com/righttoyou for details.

9Ends 3/31/22. Samsung device req’s elig. postpaid svc (min. $60/mo. before discounts). Terms & restr’s apply.

10Subject to change. Must purchase items in same transaction. Discount on lowest-priced eligible item. Exclusions and restrictions apply.

11Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters.

