State lawmakers pitch gold-backed cryptocurrency – GCN.com

GettyImages/VladK213

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay Connected

By Chris Teale

Legislation proposed in Texas would create a state-issued digital currency issued backed by gold, which residents could then fully redeem in cash or gold.

Identical bills introduced in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate would require the state comptroller to create the currency, which would be backed by gold “so that each unit of the digital currency issued represents a particular fraction of a troy ounce of gold held in trust,” according to the bills’ text.

The legislation, if passed, would also require the comptroller to create a way for residents to pay for transactions using the digital currency, transfer it to others or redeem it for cash or gold. Gold reserves associated with the currency would be held at the Texas Bullion Depository or at another place controlled by the comptroller.

The comptroller would be required to “maintain enough gold to provide for the redemption in gold of all units of the digital currency that have been issued and are not yet redeemed for money or gold,” per the legislation, with Texans not limited on the amount of digital currency they can purchase.

To redeem it for cash, the currency holder would need to present it to the comptroller or a designated agent, who would then sell the gold held in the depository equal to the amount being redeemed. In redeeming the digital currency for gold, Texans would receive gold bars or coins in standard sizes and could receive any fractional remainder of the redeemed amount in cash.

Related articles

Texas may dial back bitcoin mining incentives

Bitcoin-mining helps bring business to the city’s ‘front porch’

Cryptocurrency miners line up to come to Texas, and rural counties are welcoming them

Gold purchased for the purpose of this digital currency would not be available to lawmakers for appropriation. It would be kept separate, while all fees generated from managing that fund and allowing Texans to redeem it would go into the state’s general fund.

Gold-backed cryptocurrency has apparently become more popular in some quarters as having it tied to tangible assets allegedly prevents the wild fluctuations in prices that have affected some cryptocurrencies in recent years. These gold-backed digital assets must be issued by companies or others who store physical gold in vaults, an effort that so far has been dominated by private companies.

While gold-backed cryptocurrencies are apparently protected from the crashes associated with some cryptocurrencies’ values, if the price of gold goes down, their value will be impacted.

This legislative effort comes on the heels of a report from the Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters, which said in a report last year that the state should utilize blockchain technology to bolster its economy.

In that report, the work group called on the state to affirm the right of Texans to own cryptocurrency on their own account and not be prohibited from self-hosted wallets, which hold, store or transfer cryptocurrencies. The group also recommended a two-year retail sales tax holiday for direct cryptocurrency payments, and it urged legislators to consider codifying cryptocurrencies with a large market cap like Bitcoin as authorized state investments.

This latest legislation also comes amid some state-level concerns about the potential introduction of a federal digital currency, which some Republicans argue could weaponize the federal government and give it unprecedented access into Americans’ purchases. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced legislation banning the use of any centralized digital currency in the state, although some have argued that this effort misconstrues a new electronic system run by the Federal Reserve designed to facilitate quicker electronic payments between banks.

NEXT STORY: Texas may dial back bitcoin mining incentives

Do Not Sell My Personal Information

When you visit our website, we store cookies on your browser to collect information. The information collected might relate to you, your preferences or your device, and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to and to provide a more personalized web experience. However, you can choose not to allow certain types of cookies, which may impact your experience of the site and the services we are able to offer. Click on the different category headings to find out more and change our default settings according to your preference. You cannot opt-out of our First Party Strictly Necessary Cookies as they are deployed in order to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting the cookie banner and remembering your settings, to log into your account, to redirect you when you log out, etc.). For more information about the First and Third Party Cookies used please follow this link.

Manage Consent Preferences

Strictly Necessary Cookies – Always Active

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data, Targeting & Social Media Cookies

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, you have the right to opt-out of the sale of your personal information to third parties. These cookies collect information for analytics and to personalize your experience with targeted ads. You may exercise your right to opt out of the sale of personal information by using this toggle switch. If you opt out we will not be able to offer you personalised ads and will not hand over your personal information to any third parties. Additionally, you may contact our legal department for further clarification about your rights as a California consumer by using this Exercise My Rights link

If you have enabled privacy controls on your browser (such as a plugin), we have to take that as a valid request to opt-out. Therefore we would not be able to track your activity through the web. This may affect our ability to personalize ads according to your preferences.

Targeting cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

Social media cookies are set by a range of social media services that we have added to the site to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. They are capable of tracking your browser across other sites and building up a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these cookies you may not be able to use or see these sharing tools.

If you want to opt out of all of our lead reports and lists, please submit a privacy request at our Do Not Sell page.

Save Settings

Cookie List

A cookie is a small piece of data (text file) that a website – when visited by a user – asks your browser to store on your device in order to remember information about you, such as your language preference or login information. Those cookies are set by us and called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different than the domain of the website you are visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts. More specifically, we use cookies and other tracking technologies for the following purposes:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Functional Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Performance Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Social Media Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Targeting Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Help us tailor content specifically for you:

source