SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Set for April 26 from Cape … – SpaceCoastDaily.com

Josh Durso
By Space Coast Daily  //  April 21, 2023
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying ViaSat 3 Americas broadband communications satellite has been pushed back to Wednesday, April 26 from Cape Canaveral after originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

The launch is targeted for 7:24-8:18 p.m. ET.
ViaSat 3 Americas is the first of at least three new-generation Boeing-built geostationary satellites for ViaSat.
A small communications satellite named Arcturus will launch as a secondary payload for Astranis.
Coverage of the launch can be seen on Space Coast Daily TV.
