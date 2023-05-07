iOS 17: Release date, download, supported devices, more – BGR

Sign up for our daily newsletter

iOS 17 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for its iPhone models. After improvements to the Lock Screen, support for the Dynamic Island, and a new Freeform app with iOS 16, here’s what we know about the company’s next iOS, what features they’re working on, when it’s going to be announced, released, and much more!

If Apple follows years of previous WWDC introductions, iOS 17 should be previewed at WWDC 2023. The conference will take place on June 5. After that, iOS 17 will be available for developers to try out. Usually it’s available the same day, approximately around 3PM ET (if you’re on the edge of your seat).

Around July, a public beta will be made available to consumers to try, with the official release date expected to be September, around the iPhone 15 announcement.

Unlike hardware releases, it’s difficult to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating systems since it’s all in-house. In January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said iOS 17 could have fewer features since it focuses on the company’s Mixed-Reality headset and the upcoming xrOS software, but a new report at the end of March said the company wants to make room for some of most requested iPhone features that users have been clamoring for, although the journalist doesn’t say which.

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start.

But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several ‘nice to have’ features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed ‘Dawn,’ is to check off several of users’ most requested features.

Despite these “nice-to-have” features mentioned above, an anonymous tipster, which offered accurate information in the past, says Apple plans big changes to iOS 17’s Control Center. Although they are unclear about what will change, they say the Control Center will remain in the top right corner of the iPhone display.

In the current version, you can add all sorts of useful features. But you can’t override the defaults that Apple set up for it. Maybe that’s where the major changes should start, allowing users to determine which quick settings they use most and arrange the Control Center toggles accordingly.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman on the MacRumors Show, the journalist says there’s a bigger push on location and FInd My-related changes. The Wallet app will also see user interface tweaks and enhancements.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is preparing a journaling app to integrate with the Health app. The publication says the app will analyze “the users’ behavior to determine what a typical day is like, including how much time is spent at home compared with elsewhere, and whether a certain day included something outside the norm.”

In addition, Apple wants to highlight potential topics for users to write about. It could also have an “All Day People Discovery” feature which would detect users’ physical proximity to other people, such as friends and workmates.

A Twitter user, who claims to have knowledge about the upcoming iOS 17 version, says Apple is working on some new features – although the company will mainly focus on performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices.

They say the Control Center will get “major changes towards UI” and customization. The Dynamic Island feature is expected to do “a lot more,” so Apple could push sales of the basic iPhone 15 model. There will be more Always-On display and Focus Mode filters settings.

In addition, Apple is testing active widgets, which will bring one-tap buttons, sliders, and more to make widgets dynamic. The tipster says this feature is being tested by they can confirm if it will actually be released.

Interestingly enough, one of the features that should be available with iOS 17 is support for third-party app stores. With the European new Digital Markets Act becoming fully applicable by the next year, Apple is planning to make the necessary changes in time for the release of iOS 17.

The changes would only go into effect in Europe at first, as other countries — including the United States — have yet to pass similar laws forcing Apple’s hand.

Allowing third-party app stores would be one of many changes Apple would make in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Other changes include opening more of its APIs to third-party apps, removing the requirement for third-party web browsers to use WebKit, and potentially allowing users to install third-party payment systems.

Every major iOS update offers new emojis. For example, Apple released 20+ emojis for iOS 16 with iOS 16.4. While we still have to wait for Unicode to announce the new figures it’s considering, Apple will likely add new emojis during the lifecycle of iOS 17.

It’s always hard to predict what Apple will call its macOS operating system versions. With iOS, however, things are a bit more straightforward.

If Apple follows almost 15 years of history, iOS 16’s successor will be called iOS 17. Internally, Apple has named this next operating system Dawn – but, of course, it doesn’t mean the Cupertino firm will name its iOS updates the way it does with macOS.

With iOS 16, Apple was pretty radical about dropping support for old iPhones, meaning no more iPod touch could run the latest iOS version. In addition, only 2017 iPhone models or newer could update to iOS 16.

If this year isn’t full of new features, Apple might continue to support all iPhone models it currently offers iOS 16 to. Still, if the company adds several new functions to iOS 17, we might see the first iPhone with a notch, the iPhone X, losing support for Apple’s upcoming operating system.

Currently, these are the iPhones that support iOS 16:

By the beginning of April, leakers contradicted themselves regarding whether Apple will offer iOS 17 support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X models.

One rumor says Apple won’t be supporting these iPhones, meaning this will be the first time a smartphone model with Face ID won’t get a major iOS update. Another rumor says the opposite, as this version won’t bring many new features that these smartphones couldn’t run.

As of now, we can’t tell for sure. There are compelling reasons why Apple should end support and why it should continue supporting the iPhone X for at least another year. If we discover evidence in the code, we will let you know before the WWDC 2023 keynote starts.

As of now, users can’t download iOS 17. The system will be previewed during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5.

Not at this time. A public beta will be available around July for the public to try out before the official release by September.

BGR will update this article once iOS 17 beta is out.

More recently, graphic designer Parker Ortolani shared his thoughts on what he believed iOS 17 could add. His concept is based on three main features: More customization to the Lock Screen, improved Dynamic Island usage, and a new AI-powered Siri app.

