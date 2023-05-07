Chainlink (LINK) Keeping Eye on NFTs, Check Out Reason – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chainlink (LINK) has established itself as a premier player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere on the cryptocurrency market. The decentralized oracle has forged partnerships with significant players in the blockchain sector, and at the end of 2022, it provided its token holders with the possibility of earning passive income through staking.

There is a high probability that Chainlink will surpass the DeFi boundaries in 2023 by venturing into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market. NFTs are a unique and immutable way of representing digital assets on a blockchain and are employed to signify singular digital content.

Despite the crypto winter of 2022, the NFT market saw a noteworthy trend in the form of non-fungible token financing. This method enables NFT owners to use their tokens as securities for obtaining cryptocurrency loans. In the event that the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender has the option to sell the NFT as collateral.

Between January and November of last year, NFT-based lending experienced a tenfold increase, largely due to the proliferation of DeFi services. However, this growth was limited to lending protocols. With its entry into the NFT world, Chainlink aims to bring something new to the table.

It is crucial to note that Chainlink is particularly interested in dynamic non-fungible tokens (dNFTs), which change or develop over time based on specific conditions or real-world actions. They also give content creators the ability to create one-of-a-kind, mutable items.

Chainlink believes that dNFTs could be the next evolution in tokens. In a recent tweet, the team behind the leading decentralized oracle made a reference to the internet in 1997, when web pages were static, and how they have since become dynamic.

In the blockchain industry, most of the NFTs available today are static, such as the images found on platforms like OpenSea, and offer limited usability in decentralized applications. In contrast, dNFTs can be employed in various blockchain modalities and can still be used for tokenized real-world assets that require a technology capable of updating with changing metadata.

Chainlink becomes a critical protocol for the success of dNFTs, as its decentralized oracle technology facilitates the connection between off-chain and on-chain data. This significance was demonstrated using LINK technology by LaMelo Ball and other professional athletes for the creation of dNFTs last year.

Without a doubt, Chainlink’s foray into dynamic NFTs further solidifies its position as a leader in the rapidly growing Web3 market. It also expands the company’s resources and makes it more accessible to new investors and users of decentralized technologies to join, thereby broadening Chainlink’s user base.

