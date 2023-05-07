A Binance crackdown and crypto's future – POLITICO – POLITICO

How the next wave of technology is upending the global economy and its power structures

By BEN SCHRECKINGER

03/27/2023 04:15 PM EDT

With help from Derek Robertson

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. | AP

The big news today is a new federal lawsuit brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that lodges a slew of regulatory violations against Binance.

Like FTX, Binance is an offshore crypto exchange with a tamer U.S.-based offshoot that complies with U.S. regulations. The version of Binance available to the rest of the world allows for riskier, more exotic forms of crypto trading. But as of 2020, roughly one-in-six users of the much-larger offshore exchange were Americans who had evaded the ban, according to numbers cited in the complaint.

While the exchange’s flamboyant founder, Changpeng Zhao, currently works out of Dubai, the exact location of Binance, and as a result who has authority to regulate it, has been something of a puzzle. Initially based in China, it moved much of its operations to Japan ahead of Beijing’s 2017 crypto crackdown. But Zhao has said in the years since that the company has no particular headquarters , a stance that has served to keep the exchange’s regulatory status murky.

The CFTC’s complaint, which cites statements from an internal company meeting in 2019, alleges the practice is an intentional effort to defy legal oversight anywhere, not just in the United States.

Well, according to the CFTC, Binance is subject to its legal oversight even though the exchange targeted in the lawsuit is supposed to only operate outside of the U.S. That’s because Binance is allegedly complicit in helping U.S. customers shirk the existing ban on that exchange, including by instructing them to use virtual private networks to disguise their locations.

The crackdown on Binance’s alleged role in bringing American customers onto its offshore exchange serves to put a brighter line around the boundaries of U.S. jurisdiction. It’s one of several moves by regulators and financial firms in recent weeks that are nudging the industry towards a future in which there is a clear separation between a regulated crypto sphere in the U.S. and a more free-wheeling offshore version. That would create room for big banks and other established financial institutions that were slow to adopt crypto to get a bigger piece of a more heavily regulated domestic market.

Last week, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission had notified it of its intent to bring charges as the regulator and the industry face off over which crypto tokens must be registered as securities.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that U.S.-based Coinbase is considering the creation of an off-shore exchange to sidestep domestic regulatory risks.

With all this legal uncertainty around post-crash crypto, more staid financial institutions are keeping well clear of digital assets, right?

Not quite. The asset manager Fidelity rolled out Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to retail customers in eligible U.S. states a couple of weeks ago.

And on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Nasdaq is on track to launch a crypto custody service for institutional investors by early summer.

There’s a widespread suspicion in crypto circles that the ongoing crackdown is meant to clear the field for the creation of a digital dollar. But Washington’s progress towards a digital dollar has been slow, tentative, and constrained by a patchwork of competing political interests .

Instead, one plausible consequence of all of this action is a more bifurcated global landscape in which a Wild West atmosphere continues to prevail offshore, while inside the U.S. established financial players increasingly muscle their way in on a tamer version of crypto.

Fortnite played on a personal computer. | Getty Images for Hamleys

One of the most successful virtual world-builders is shining a little more light on his vision for the metaverse.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Fortnite developer Epic Games, laid it out in plain terms in an in-depth interview with The Verge late last week: “It’s just an online social entertainment experience in a real-time 3D setting. You and your friends, going around having fun together, in a 3D world.” Simple enough!

Sweeney makes a distinction between today’s existing metaverse, which often requires expensive high-end hardware that many people can’t afford, and what we’ll see in the future. In his words, it’s “no longer something for elite computer nerds.”

He also argues at length that metaverse developers will be able to overcome their basic self-interest and build a truly “interoperable” virtual world, in a similar manner to the internet’s open HTML architecture. “In the game business, there are enough ecosystems and publishers with their own ecosystems that there isn’t any chance of one company just totally dominating them all,” Sweeney said. “…[E]very one of these companies would be better off right now, would make more money right now, would reach more players right now, if all of these systems were talking to each other.” — Derek Robertson

The blockchain faithful partied in Paris last week like it was, uh… 2021.

As POLITICO’s Bjarke Smith-Meyer reported for Pro subscribers this morning from Paris Blockchain Week, the annual gathering was “a rude rebuke to anyone who thought that crypto — or its hard-partying finance bro culture — was on its way out.”

The cause for celebration? The Silicon Valley Bank disaster, which crypto enthusiasts have seized on as proof that their digital assets are a necessary complement to, or even replacement for, government-issued ones. Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of stablecoin giant Tether, gushed to Bjarke that “Bitcoin is the hard asset that no one can take away from you,” and a “safe hedge” against debacles like SVB.

Like most parties, however, this one comes with a morning-after reality check: As Bjarke points out, the overall crypto market has still lost nearly two-thirds of its value since the heady days of late 2021, and regulators continue to swarm both in Europe and stateside in the ongoing aftermath of FTX’s collapse. — Derek Robertson

Stay in touch with the whole team: Ben Schreckinger ( [email protected] ); Derek Robertson ( [email protected] ); Mohar Chatterjee ( [email protected] ); Steve Heuser ( [email protected] ); and Benton Ives ( [email protected] ). Follow us @DigitalFuture on Twitter.

Ben Schreckinger covers tech, finance and politics for POLITICO; he is an investor in cryptocurrency.

