What AT&T 5G Means for the Future of Robots – AT&T

AT&T Blog

What Advanced Connectivity Means for the Future of Robots

It’s famous for its dance videos, but there’s another reason this YouTube star is getting attention. Boston Dynamics’ Spot® robot now works with AT&T 5G.

Spot is to mobile robots what the smartphone is to communication – revolutionary. This agile mobile robot navigates various terrains to automate routine inspection tasks and capture data safely and accurately. Whether it’s inspecting manufacturing equipment, gathering data on tunnel construction, or aiding first responders with search and rescue missions, Spot is top dog for the job.

With 5G, Spot will be able to do even more tasks.

“The high reliability and low latency provided by 5G connectivity ensures consistent access to Spot while it conducts its missions, allowing customers to take advantage of 5G’s high bandwidth for fast transfer of Spot’s sensor data,” said Bob Ochiai, product manager with Boston Dynamics.

Mobile robots are transforming businesses across multiple industries. Autonomous mobile robots help with labor-intensive tasks in manufacturing plants such as picking and sorting inventory, loading and unloading trailers, and transporting materials. Healthcare providers use autonomous mobile robots for delivery of medication and medical supplies, as well as disinfection. Mobile robots are even serving and delivering food in some cities.

These machines are smarter than ever, but 5G will take them to a whole new level. It won’t just make mobile robots better at what they do today; 5G will unlock other possibilities.

Mobile robots will continue to be a significant and increasing part of our future. In fact, the global mobile robots market is expected to grow to $30.96 billion by 2026. 5G with its many advantages will help drive that growth.

Because when it comes to connectivity, 5G is Spot on.

