Latest iOS 16.2 Beta Lets You Disable Wallpaper and Notifications … – MacRumors

With the third beta of iOS 16.2 that was provided to developers this morning, Apple has added new functionality to the always on display feature available for the iPhone 14 Pro models.



There are now two toggles for disabling wallpaper or notifications when always on display is active. The options can be reached by opening up the Settings app, selecting Display & Brightness, and then going to the Always On Display section.

Toggling off wallpaper will remove your wallpaper when you have always on display enabled, and toggling off notifications will prevent notifications from showing, leaving just the time and widgets if you have widgets installed on your Lock Screen.

The updated option makes for a much simpler always on display interface for those who want a more minimal look that may also save some battery life.

