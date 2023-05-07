How to Install and Use Dailymotion on FireStick – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks
This post will show you how to install and use Dailymotion on FireStick. This article aims to help you set up Dailymotion on your FireStick. This method is 100% compatible with all Fire TVs, including FireStick 4K max, Fire OS, Fire TV cube, and FireStick lite.
Daily motion is a French video-sharing platform with a diverse content catalog and the latest news. It is similar to YouTube but offers a more sleek interface that makes it easy to use.
The platform hosts videos under many categories, including history, news, sports, music, entertainment, and much more, to deliver the best video-sharing experience on your device.
Dailymotion partners with leading global channels, including BBC news, CBS sports, UFC, and others, which helps the platform bring out crispy and authentic content 24/7.
Dailymotion is free to use, however, it is ad-supported. In addition, the app offers 183 languages with 43 localized versions, which makes it stand above the shoulders of many Free video-sharing platforms.
Installing DailyMotion on your fireStick is a piece of cake. First, you can get it running on your device by directly installing it from the Amazon App Store. Furthermore, since it is a free app, you don’t need to activate or subscribe.
Here’s how to install and use Dailymotion on your FireStick.
Dailymotion is an official app you can install directly from the Amazon Store. It does not need to be sideloaded from any unknown source. Therefore it is 100% safe and legal.
Dailymotion offers many features that take the video-watching experience to the next level, starting with a clean, user-friendly interface. Moreover, the app offers an offline feature that let you download videos and watch them offline.
Furthermore, Dailymotion lets you use its HTML5 video player that encodes all videos to deliver a top-notch streaming experience in all formats.
Here’s a glimpse of the features of Dailymotion:
Overall, Dailymotion is a perfect video-sharing platform offering top-quality videos at no cost. However, we recommend checking for app updates and updating them as necessary to ensure you don’t miss any new features.
You can directly download Dailymotion from the Amazon App store. Since the app is available officially on the store, you don’t need to run for a complex alternative like sideloading the app from third-party stores or websites.
Before we talk about watching Dailymotion on your FireStick, here’s how you can download and install it on your device.
1. Start your FireStick.
2. Head to the Find tab on your home screen and click it.
3. Next, click the Search bar.
4. Use your remote control to enter “Dailymotion” in the search bar.
5. Click OK on the remote.
6. Locate the Dailymotion official icon.
7. Press the GET button to begin downloading. Wait for the download, and the app will be installed automatically.
8. After completing the installation, you will be directed to Open the app.
That’s it! Dailymotion has been successfully added to FireStick app libraries. Now you can enjoy top video content from around the world in HD quality at $0.
Using Dailymotion doesn’t require technical expertise. And you can easily use it on your device thanks to the app’s user-friendly interface. After installation, open Dailymotion on your device. Then, sign up or log into the app.
On the top bar, you can see multiple content categories ranging from news, sports, entertainment, and much more. If you want an edge over your friends in current affairs, head to the News section. Want to kick sometime watching thriller content? Go to the entertainment category.
In a nutshell, Dailymotion features almost all types of video content under the sun. You can use the customized search bar to find your desired content quickly. Moreover, if you want to keep your favorite content under one hood, then access the library option.
Further, you can also discover the setting menu to play around with the app settings. And can turn on the monetization feature if you want to become a content creator on Dailymotion.
Searching the Dailymotion app on your FireStick app lists may seem tiring. To make things easier, you can place your Dailymotion app on the home screen of your FireStick.
To do this, press the home button on your FireStick remote until a menu appears. Then select apps, scroll to the Dailymotion app, and press the options button on your remote. Select Move.
Put the app in the top row, and confirm the new location with the select button. Now the app is accessible from your FireStick home screen.
Note: If you want more help placing your apps on the home screen, see our complete guide to creating home screen shortcuts on your FireStick.
Dailymotion offers exceptional value at no cost. Partnered with leading global platforms and boosting a user-friendly interface Dailymotion is the perfect app to keep you updated on the current news. I hope this guide helped you install Dailymotion on FireStick.
