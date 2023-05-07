AirPods Max 2 — early rumors and what we want to see – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Here are all the AirPods Max 2 early rumors, plus what we want to see from the second-gen AirPods Max
The AirPods Max turned two-years-old in December 2022 so it’s reasonable to wonder whether news of an AirPods Max 2, or second-generation AirPods Max, could be unveiled in the rumored Apple Event March 2023.
The Apple AirPods Max 2 could be Apple’s next pair of over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones. Though we haven’t heard many AirPods Max 2 rumors, there’s enough reason to believe a follow-up to the original Apple AirPods Max is in the works.
As some of the best headphones on the market, the AirPods Max strike the ultimate balance of sound quality and style. Priced at $549, they’re far from the best cheap headphones, but the AirPods Max still managed to amass a fan base and remain a popular (albeit, premium) choice for iPhone users.
You might also want to know how they’ll compare to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or Apple AirPods 3 earbuds, some of the best wireless headphones also sold by Apple.
Here’s all the AirPods Max 2 rumors we’ve uncovered so far, plus the top upgrades we hope to see in the future of AirPods Max headphones.
When could the AirPods Max 2 debut? AirPods don’t follow a regular release schedule as the iPhone, Apple Watch and many other Apple devices. That said, it seems fitting to update the headset soon a it’s now more than two years after the initial version debuted.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems to think we’ll get the AirPods Max 2 in 2024 or possibly 2025, meaning the current headphones would be at least three years old by the time they get replaced.
As for AirPods Max 2 price rumors, we have no indication yet of whether they’ll cost $549 like the original pair. Even when the best AirPods deals, the headset is considerably more expensive than the best AirPods Max alternatives, like the Sony WH-1000XM5 for example. We’re not getting our hopes up for a price drop.
Most of the AirPods Max 2 rumors we’ve heard so far suggest some design changes could be coming to the headset. Currently, the AirPods Max earn plenty of style points thanks to sleek aluminum cups, extendable arm bands and a mesh headband. They’re a bit hefty compared to the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. AirPods Max, but we like how substantial they feel.
We’re also a fan of the color options, which include space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink. There’s a rumor that before Apple releases the second-gen AirPods Max, we’ll get refreshed colors for the current-gen model (opens in new tab). We could eventually see these rumored colors come to the AirPods Max 2.
Finally, there’s a reason to suspect that the AirPods Max 2 could get touch controls. A patent application (opens in new tab) suggests Apple is working on a way to process gestures on a touch-sensitive surface. Many headphones and wireless earbuds have intuitive touch controls, so it would make sense that they could come on the next version of AirPods Max.
Until we learn more about the AirPods Max 2, we’ve made a list of the features we hope the AirPods Max 2 will offer compared to the original AirPods Max:
New case: The existing AirPods Max “Smart Case” offers very little protection for the headphones, leaving the headband entirely exposed and susceptible to damage. And since AirPods Max aren’t waterproof, the included case leaves ports at risk if water bottle leaks or wet weather permeate your bag. We’d like a new case for the AirPods Max 2, but for now, the solution is buying one of the best AirPods Max cases and covers.
Power button: While the AirPods Max have a low-power mode for when they’re paused for several minutes or stowed away in the magnetic smart case, we wish there was a way to completely power down the AirPods Max. For the AirPods Max 2, we’d like a real power button. But who knows? Maybe Apple can make the change to the existing AirPods Max with a software update.
More supported audio formats: In terms of sound resolution and detail, the AirPods Max best output is Apple’s current wireless codec, AAC. Rival companies like Sony, though, have implemented wireless transmission codecs for higher sound quality, and then of course there’s the new aptX Lossless Audio codec already supported by some mobile devices. If the AirPods Max ever aim to become the best headphones for audiophiles, at the very least they’ll need to match the high-resolution audio of Sony’s LDAC.
Better battery life: There’s nothing wrong with the AirPods Max 20-hour battery life — 20 hours is plenty for a commute, work day or flight on an airplane. But the Sony WH-1000XM5 last 30 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, offering a threshold the next-gen AirPods Max should attempt to reach.
Lower price: The current Apple AirPods Max cost $549, making them a seriously expensive pair of wireless headphones. Sometimes deals bring the cost down by about $100, but we think a starting price somewhere in the $350-$450 range would make the AirPods Max 2 a stronger sell.
If you’re debating whether to get the AirPods Max now or wait for AirPods Max 2, we recommend buying the current AirPods Max now when you see them on sale. Until we hear more AirPods Max 2 rumors, there’s not enough reason to wait. That said, if you can be patient until the March, we might see an update to the current AirPods Max color options at the very least.
Otherwise, check out our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones or best over-ear headphones you can buy right now. We also have a roundup of all the best headphone deals, so you can keep track of all the best headphone deals and bag a great-sounding headphone for less.
