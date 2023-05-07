Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drop! Grab it for just 67999 on Amazon – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

With Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series out now, it might seem that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is outdated but the reality is far from it. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has great cameras as well as flagship performance and unique features, putting it at par with the best smartphones in the market today. It combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now for a steal price with Amazon’s discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 67999. Here’s how.

Amazon is initially offering a massive 24 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 99999.

But that’s not the end of the offers. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 32000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. If you’re able to extract the maximum value for your old device, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra goes down to just Rs. 67999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

You can avail bank offers too. Get instant discounts up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions. Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI.

