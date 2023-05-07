Amazon (AMZN) Layoffs 2023: Why Employees Are Being Cut – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.

On this week’s episode of IDEA GENERATION, Scooter Braun takes us on a journey from his days as a college dropout and party promoter in Atlanta, to becoming one of the most successful music executives on the planet. From his time as manager of Justin Bieber and Asher Roth, to his part in acquiring Big Machine Records, to selling his own company for $1 billion, Braun has built one of the most impressive resumes in music. And it all started with one idea.

Coal India Profit Drops After Wage Cost Provisions Jump 12-Fold

Slovak Caretaker Premier Steps Down Four Months Before Election

Australia Treasurer Warns China Boom Can’t Stop Global Headwinds

IMF Team Flags Risks to Bangladesh as Reserves Fall Further

Fed Is About to Find Out If It Can Afford to Pause Rates

John Lewis Chairman Faces Showdown as Staff Vote on Strategy

Why Airlines Keep Folding in India’s Booming Aviation Market

Japan, South Korea Move Closer on Security, Chips at Rare Summit

Ukraine Latest: Russia Steps Up Evacuations in Occupied Regions

Buffett’s Ties to Bill Gates Put Berkshire Investors at Risk, Activists Say

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Is Part of Josh Harris’s Bid for Washington Commanders

Mage Crosses Finish First in Kentucky Derby Amid Horse Deaths

The Best Gifts for Mom in 2023, From $33 to $9,500

Rishi Sunak Flunks His First Electoral Test as Prime Minister

Fancy Phones Are the New Object of Revenge Spending

AI Experts Aren’t Always Right About AI

Data Science Is the Hot New Master’s at B-Schools

Even $500 Million a Year From Google Isn’t Enough to Save Firefox

Why Launch Rockets When You Can Just Fling Them Into Space?

UK Bosses Offer IVF, Menopause Benefits to Tempt Women to Work

A New Bill to Protect Indonesia’s Domestic Workers Leaves Two Million Staff Exposed

Iraq Asks for International Aid to Save Its Rivers From Drought

Philippine City Shortens School Hours Due to Extreme Heat

A Civic Building That Makes Planning in San Francisco Almost Fun

Singapore’s Only Ice Hockey Rink Is Being Bulldozed for Condos

How Leeds Kept the Back-to-Back House Alive

Chinese Users of the Binance and FTX Exchanges Show Holes in Beijing’s Crypto Ban

Binance Faces US Probe of Possible Russian Sanctions Violations

Bitcoin Regains Momentum Toward $30,000; Memecoins Bolster Ether

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.



The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history show that the online retailer still has a lot to prove about its original business. But first…

