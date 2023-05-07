iPhone 14 Glass Features Same Durability as iPhone 13 – MacRumors

With the launch of new iPhones, YouTubers always delve into a series of unscientific durability tests with the hope of providing us with some insight into the durability of the latest iPhones. We highlighted iPhone 14 Pro drop tests earlier today, and we thought we’d also share a couple of scratch tests for those interested.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything does an annual scratch test on new iPhones using the Mohs mineral hardness scale, and with the iPhone 14, the results were as expected. Apple is still using the same Ceramic Shield used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and faint scratches were observed at a level 6 hardness.

Much more noticeable scratches appeared with the level 7 tool, which is the exact same result that was observed with the ‌iPhone 13‌ and the ‌iPhone 12‌ before that, so there are no quiet improvements to the display durability this year.

The aluminum frame scratched easily, which is no surprise, and the sapphire crystal camera lens scratched at a level 6, which is notable because sapphire typically ranks at level 9 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Other YouTubers subjected the ‌iPhone 14‌ devices to hammers, knives, screws, and other tools to attempt to demonstrate durability, but it’s difficult to glean useful information from tests like these. It can be impressive how much damage the ‌iPhone 14‌ models can endure before a scratch shows up, but real world conditions vary and the wrong angle or the wrong edge on a tool can cause a scratch in one situation where it might not in another.

Apple did not make notable durability specific claims about the ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro models, with the new iPhones using the same glass components as the prior-generation ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

2 days ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source